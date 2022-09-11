Trib HSSN WPIAL football rankings: Week ending Sept. 10, 2022

By:



Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 5:06 PM

McKeesport’s Bobby Boyd tries to run out of a Belle Vernon tackle Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport defeated Class 3A No. 1 Belle Vernon.

WPIAL football rankings

Class 6A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Central Catholic, 2-1, 1st

2. North Allegheny, 3-0, 2nd

3. Canon-McMillan, 1-2, 5

4. Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 1-2, 3

Class 5A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Gateway, 3-0, 1

2. Penn Hills, 2-1, 2

3. Penn-Trafford, 2-1, 4

4. Upper St. Clair, 3-0, 5

5. Pine-Richland, 1-2, 3

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Aliquippa, 2-0, 1

2. McKeesport, 3-0, 2

3. Thomas Jefferson, 2-1, 3

4. Central Valley, 3-0, 4

5. North Catholic, 2-1, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 1-1, 1

2. Avonworth, 2-1, 2

3. Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, 3

4. Freeport, 3-0, 4

5. Beaver, 2-1, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Steel Valley, 2-0, 1st

2. Beaver Falls, 2-1, 3

3. Serra Catholic, 2-1, 5

4. Washington, 2-1, 2

5. Sto-Rox, 0-2, 4

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, WL, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 2-1, 1

2. OLSH, 3-0, 2

3. Clairton, 0-3, 3

4. Leechburg, 2-1, 5

5. South Side, 3-0, NO

Out: Cornell (1-1, 4)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .