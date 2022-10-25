Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Oct. 25, 2022

By:



Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | 7:41 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Braden Laux drops back to pass against Southmoreland last Friday.

Call it the regular season calm before the postseason storm.

The best 30 PIAA football teams across the state as ranked in the latest Trib HSSN state rankings were a near perfect 26-1 in Week 8 with three teams not playing.

The Lone team to taste defeat was Class A No. 3 Canton, which was blanked by Class 4A No. 3 Jersey Shore. The Warriors’ first loss of the season only dropped them a spot to No. 4.

However, with the postseason coming up and several head-to-head showdowns on the schedule in Week 9, this will be the first and last time all season that no teams dropped out of the rankings from last week.

There were no changes at No. 1 as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A, Lakeland in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A remain on top of their classification.

Change is in the late October air, though, with four head-to-head matchups this weekend.

Class 6A top-ranked St. Joe’s Prep Battles 5A No. 5 Roman Catholic in District 12 while 5A No. 3 Exeter Township visits 4A No. 5 Manheim Township in a District 3 battle of unbeaten teams.

The WPIAL has two Week 9 showdowns as No. 4 Elizabeth Forward hosts No. 5 Belle Vernon in Class 3A and 4A top-ranked Aliquippa hosts No. 4 Central Valley in a battle of defending district and state champions.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks did not play in Week 8. They visit 5AS No. 5 Roman Catholic is Friday.

2. Garnet Valley (8-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars did not play in Week 8. They host Conestoga on Friday.

3. Coatesville (8-0) (3) (D-1): The Red Raiders defeated Downingtown East in Week 8, 14-10. They host Avon Grove on Friday.

4. State College (9-0) (4) (D-6): The Little Lions defeated Cumberland Valley in Week 8, 48-31. They visit Chambersburg on Friday.

5. Nazareth (8-1) (5) (D-11): The Blue Eagles defeated Whitehall in Week 8, 35-7. They visit Easton on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (4-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers did not play in Week 8. They face Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech in a District 12 playoff game on Friday.

2. Upper Dublin (9-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Souderton in Week 8, 34-3. They host Quakertown on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (9-0) (3) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Conestoga Valley in Week 8, 38-10. They visit 4A No. 5 Manheim Central on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (7-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Erie in Week 8, 44-0. They host Canisius (NY) on Friday.

5. Roman Catholic (7-1) (5) (D-12): The Cahillites defeated LaSalle College in Week 8, 31-14. They host 6A No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Defending 4A state Champion Quips defeated Chartiers Valley in Week 8, 61-7. They host No. 4 Central Valley on Friday at HSSN.

2. Bishop McDevitt (7-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Mifflin County in Week 8, 54-6. They host Lower Dauphin on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (9-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Class A No. 3 Canton in Week 8, 23-0. They visit Central Mountain on Friday.

4. Central Valley (9-0) (4) (D-7): The Defending 3A state Champion Warriors defeated West Allegheny in Week 8, 55-7. They visit No. 1 Aliquippa on Friday is HSSN.

5. Manheim Central (8-0) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Governor Mifflin in Week 8, 69-21. They host 5A No. 3 Exeter Township is Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (9-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Octorara in Week 8, 56-7. They host Lampeter-Strasburg on Saturday.

2. Danville (9-0) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Bellefonte in Week 8, 65-0. They visit Huntingdon on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (8-1) (3) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Troy in Week 8, 36-35. They host Montoursville on Friday.

4. Elizabeth Forward (9-0) (4) (D-7): The Warriors defeated Greensburg Salem in Week 8, 61-13. They host No. 5 Belle Vernon on Friday is HSSN.

5. Belle Vernon (6-2) (5) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Southmoreland in Week 8, 48-0. They visit No. 4 Elizabeth Forward on Friday is HSSN.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (9-0) (1) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Western Wayne in Week 8, 35-28. They visit Mid Valley on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (8-0) (2) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Perry in Week 8, 45-6. They face Allderdice in the District 8 Finals on Saturday.

3. Farrell (8-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Slippery Rock in Week 8, 41-0. They don’t play this weekend.

4. Mount Carmel (9-0) (4) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Shikellamy in Week 8, 42-20. They host Shamokin on Friday.

5. Steel Valley (8-0) (5) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated Yough in Week 8, 56-7. They visit Serra Catholic on Friday on HSSN.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (6-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Camp Hill Trinity in Week 8, 35-28. They host West Perry on Saturday.

2. Bishop Canevin (8-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Week 8, 40-0. They visit Carlynton on Friday.

3. Muncy (8-0) (4) (D-4): The Indians defeated Northwest Area in Week 8, 48-21. They visit Hugesville on Friday.

4. Canton (8-1) (3) (D-6): The Warriors lost to 4A No. 3 Jersey Shore in Week 8, 23-0. They visit Troy on Friday.

5. Northern Lehigh (8-1) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Jim Thorpe in Week 8, 14-13. They visit Palmerton on Friday.

Out: None