Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Nov. 22, 2022

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

For the Tribune-Review | Andrew Palla Westinghouse senior wide receiver Sincere Smith hauls in a long touchdown pass on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Cupples Stadium.

There’s a new No. 1 team in Class 2A.

Previously undefeated Lakeland of District 2 saw its state title hopes end Friday with a 42-15 loss to District 11 Champion Executive Education in a PIAA first-round game.

That loss Clears the way for City League Champion Westinghouse to climb one position in the TribLive HSSN state football rankings and take over the top spot in 2A. Now, can the Bulldogs stay there?

Westinghouse hosts a quarterfinal matchup Saturday against No. 2 Farrell, the District 10 champion.

They’re followed in the rankings by Steel Valley and Beaver Falls, who meet Friday in the WPIAL Finals at Acrisure Stadium. A familiar name rejoins the 2A rankings at No. 5: Defending PIAA Champion Southern Columbia. The Tigers were seeded third in the District 4 Playoffs but defeated Mount Carmel, 48-18, in the district championship game.

Overall, seven teams dropped out of the rankings this week.

However, five of the No. 1-ranked teams remained unchanged as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A and Steelton-Highspire in A stayed on top with three weeks left in the season.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated Northeast, 49-6, in the District 12 championship. They take on District 11 Champion Parkland in a PIAA quarterfinal Saturday.

2. Garnet Valley (12-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Downingtown East, 28-17, in a District 1 semifinal. They host Central Bucks West in the district Finals Friday.

3. State College (12-0) (3) (D-6): The Little Lions defeated Erie McDowell, 57-50, in three overtimes. They host WPIAL Champion North Allegheny in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

4. North Allegheny (11-1) (5) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Central Catholic, 35-21, in the WPIAL finals. They take on District 6 Champion State College in a PIAA quarterfinal on Saturday.

5. Harrisburg (9-2) (NR) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Central York, 44-7, in a District 3 semifinal. They take on Manheim Township in the in the district Finals on Saturday.

Out: Perkiomen Valley (D-1)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (8-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Roman Catholic, 14-6, in the District 12 final. They face District 11 Champion Whitehall in a PIAA quarterfinal on Saturday.

2. Upper Dublin (13-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Plymouth Whitemarsh, 30-0, in a District 1 semifinal. They host West Chester Rustin in the district Finals on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (12-0) (3) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Northern York, 21-7, in a District 3 semifinal. They host Cocalico in the district final on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (8-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers had a bye in the PIAA first round. They visit WPIAL Champion Pine-Richland for a PIAA semifinal on Friday.

5. Pine-Richland (10-3) (NR) (D-7): The Rams defeated Upper St. Clair, 34-3, in the WPIAL finals. They host No. 4 Cathedral Prep in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

Out: Roman Catholic (D-12)

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (11-0) (1) (D-7): The Defending 4A state Champion Quips defeated McKeesport, 42-7, in a WPIAL semifinal. They take on No. 3 Central Valley in the WPIAL Finals on Friday.

2. Bishop McDevitt (10-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Twin Valley, 47-3, in a District 3 semifinal. They host No. 5 Manheim Central in the District 3 final on Friday.

3. Central Valley (11-1) (4) (D-7): The Defending 3A state Champion Warriors defeated Thomas Jefferson, 19-0, in a WPIAL semifinal. They take No. 1 Aliquippa in the WPIAL final Friday.

4. Manheim Central (10-1) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Lampeter-Strasburg, 42-6, in a District 3 semifinal. They visit No. 2 Bishop McDevitt in the District 3 final on Friday.

5. Meadville (12-1) (NR) (D-10): The Bulldogs defeated Juniata, 27-14, in the PIAA first round. They take on District 11 Champion Allentown Central Catholic in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

Out: Jersey Shore (D-4)

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (12-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated West Perry, 63-7, in the District 3 finals. They visit No. 2 Danville in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

2. Danville (12-0) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Loyalsock, 41-20, in the District 4 finals. They host No. 1 Wyomissing in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

3. Belle Vernon (9-2) (4) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Freeport, 42-0, in a WPIAL semifinal. They take on No. 4 Avonworth in the WPIAL final on Friday.

4. Avonworth (11-1) (5) (D-7): The Antelopes defeated Shady Side Academy, 35-0, in a WPIAL semifinal. They take No. 3 Belle Vernon in the WPIAL final on Friday.

5. Central Martinsburg (11-2) (NR) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Clearfield, 35-6, in the PIAA first round. They take on District 10 Champion Grove City in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

Out: Loyalsock Township (D-4)

Class 2A

1. Westinghouse (12-0) (2) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Central Clarion, 44-8, in the PIAA first round. They host No. 2 Farrell in a PIAA quarterfinal on Saturday.

2. Farrell (10-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Sharpsville, 26-0, in the District 10 finals. They take on No. 1 Westinghouse in a PIAA quarterfinal on Saturday.

3. Steel Valley (11-0) (5) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated Neshannock, 32-17, in a WPIAL semifinal. They take on No. 4 Beaver Falls in the WPIAL Finals on Friday.

4. Beaver Falls (11-1) (NR) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Sto-Rox, 54-16, in a WPIAL semifinal. They take on No. 3 Steel Valley in the WPIAL Finals on Friday.

5. Southern Columbia (10-3) (NR) (D-4): The Defending PIAA Champion Tigers defeated Mount Carmel, 48-18, in the District 4 finals. They take on District 6 Champion Bishop Guilfoyle in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

Out: Mount Carmel (D-4), Lakeland (D-2)

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (11-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated District 5 Champion Windber, 37-7, in the PIAA first round. They host District 11 Champion Northern Lehigh in a PIAA quarterfinal Saturday.

2. Bishop Canevin (12-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated South Side, 49-21, in a WPIAL semifinal. They take on Union in the WPIAL Finals on Friday.

3. Canton (11-1) (3) (D-4): The Warriors had a bye in the PIAA first round. They take on District 4 Champion Canton in a PIAA quarterfinal on Saturday

4. Northern Lehigh (12-1) (4) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated District 2 Champion Lackawanna Trail, 40-7, in the PIAA first round. They take on No. 1 Steelton-Highspire in a PIAA quarterfinal on Saturday.

5. Reynolds (11-1) (NR) (D-10): The Raiders defeated Eisenhower, 28-14, in the District 10 finals. They take on District 9 Champion Port Allegany in a PIAA quarterfinal on Friday.

Out: Eisenhower (D-10)

