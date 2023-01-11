Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 10, 2023

By:



Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ava Kobus (22) celebrates with Savannah Schneck as time winds down against Hempfield on Monday.

Three new teams have been added to the elite 30 girls basketball teams across the state otherwise known as the Weekly Trib HSSN state rankings.

Wyomissing in Class 4A, Greenville in 3A and Marian Catholic in 2A are new to the top 5, while Cathedral Prep, Eastern York and Bellwood-Antis all found the exit at stage left.

There was also one change at the top of the Class 3A rankings as Forest Hills tumbled to No. 5 while Lancaster Catholic takes over at No. 1.

The other five top-ranked teams remained the same in Abington in 6A, Cardinal O’Hara in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Freedom Area in 2A and Christian School of York in A.

Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Abington (11-1) (1) (1)

2. Cedar Cliff (11-0) (3) (2)

3. Easton (11-0) (11) (3)

4. Norwin (11-1) (7) (4)

5. Perkiomen Valley (11-0) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (7-2) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (5-2) (12) (2)

3. McKeesport (10-1) (7) (3)

4. Hollidaysburg (10-0) (6) (4)

5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (10-0) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (7-1) (12) (1)

2. Blackhawk (10-0) (7) (2)

3. Punxsutawney (10-0) (9) (4)

4. Wyomissing (12-0) (3) (NR)

5. Scranton Prep (9-1) (2) (5)

Out: Cathedral Prep (10)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (10-0) (3) (2)

2. Dunmore (8-2) (2) (3)

3. Greenville (10-0) (10) (NR)

4. Laurel (10-1) (7) (5)

5. Forest Hills (9-1) (6) (1)

Out: Eastern York (3)

Class 2A

1. Freedom (9-1) (7) (1)

2. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-2) (7) (3)

3. Redbank Valley (9-1) (9) (4)

4. Marian Catholic (8-1) (11) (NR)

5. Portage (12-1) (6) (2)

Out: Bellwood Antis (6)

Class A

1. Christian School of York (10-0) (3) (1)

2. Williamsburg (10-1) (6) (2)

3. Christian Academy (11-0) (1) (3)

4. Meadowbrook Christian School (6-1) (4) (4)

5. North Clarion (11-0) (9) (5)

Out: None