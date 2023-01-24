Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 24, 2023

By:



Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Brennan Murray celebrates after scoring against Highlands on Jan. 3.

A pair of top-ranked teams and five schools lost their spot in the Top 5 across the state as the second half of the regular season began last week.

We have a new No. 1 team in both Class 3A and 2A in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

North Penn-Mansfield is the new top team in 3A, replacing Penn Cambria, while Eden Christian Academy takes over the top spot in 2A after Constitution lost to No. 3 of Bishop Canev.

Besides those two changes at the top, the other No. 1 teams from a week ago remain on top. Roman Catholic in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A and Linville Hill Christian in A all continue to sit at No. 1 in their classifications.

Five new teams joined the Top 5 including Spring-Ford, Hampton, Columbia, Executive Education Academy and Portage while we say so long for now to Cumberland Valley, Laurel Highlands, Penn Cambria, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Northumberland Christian School.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (15-1) (12) (1)

2. Reading (17-0) (3) (2)

3. Lower Merion (15-1) (1) (3)

4. St. Joseph’s Prep (12-3) (12) (5)

5. Spring-Ford (17-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Cumberland Valley (3)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (15-2) (12) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (13-2) (10) (2)

3. Abington Heights (14-1) (2) (3)

4. Dallas (14-1) (2) (4)

5. Radnor (16-0) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (13-2) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (14-1) (7) (2)

3. Berks Catholic (14-1) (3) (3)

4. Martinsburg Central (14-0) (6) (5)

5. Hampton (13-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Laurel Highlands (7)

Class 3A

1. North Penn-Mansfield (15-1) (4) (2)

2. Holy Redeemer (14-2) (2) (4)

3. Devon Prep (10-6) (12) (3)

4. Columbia (14-1) (3) (NR)

5. Executive Education Academy (14-2) (11) (NR)

Out: Penn Cambria (6), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)

Class 2A

1. Eden Christian Academy (12-2) (7) (2)

2. Bishop Canevin (12-1) (7) (3)

3. Constitution (10-7) (12) (1)

4. Dock Mennonite (15-2) (1) (5)

5. United (15-1) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (12-0) (3) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (14-1) (9) (2)

3. Imani Christian (9-5) (7) (3)

4. Portage (17-1) (6) (NR)

5. Chester Charter Scholar Academy (12-1) (1) (5)

Out: Northumberland Christian School (4)