Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 9, 2023

Monday, January 9, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth drives to the basket past South Allegheny’s Ethan Kirkwood during the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A Championship game.

There are several high school athletes who do very well at more than one sport during the school year.

Then there is Joe Roth.

His story has become a familiar one since he started his scholastic career two years ago.

The Ellwood City junior excels at two sports during the same season.

If you have a search party looking for him, check the local pool or hardwood.

In swimming, Roth won gold in the 2022 WPIAL Class 2A 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, along with helping his team finish first in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay races. Roth then broke the PIAA record in the 100-yard backstroke this past March.

In basketball, Joe Roth and his brother Alex were a big part in helping the Wolverines on a surprise run to the WPIAL 3A basketball Championship two years ago.

“Playing two sports at the level he does is impressive,” Ellwood City basketball Coach Scott Dibble said. “The fact he goes to two practices every day with games and meets in between is tough. The toll it takes on him has to be taxed. But he takes it all in stride.”

Thus far this season, Roth has helped Ellwood City get off to an 11-2 start through the first week of January. The Wolverines are in second place, a game behind Neshannock in Section 1-3A.

Roth is averaging nearly 30 points per game and tallied 80 points in section wins for Ellwood City over Mohawk and Freedom last week.

“They can do it all,” Dibble said. “They can shoot the ball from deep. They can handle pressure because they can see over it. They can put it on the floor and get to the rim. He has the ability to post up with his size (6-foot-6). He rebounds very well and defensively, his presence alone makes it hard for people to shoot over him.

“He’s a special talent.”

Last month, he surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his basketball career.

Even though he’s only a junior, he has taken over the leadership role for a young Wolverines team.

“I’m just trying to be the best player I can be,” Roth said. “We lost a lot of people from last year, so I have to step up and show all the young (players) how to get ready and play at this level.”

Roth said he has never been asked to choose one sport over the other and still enjoys participating in both, even if it eats up most of his free time.

“Basketball came before swimming,” Roth said. “I’ve been swimming for 10 years and probably playing basketball my whole life. Growing up, I’ve also done them at the same time.”

Like most teams, the Wolverines have two division games left in the first half of the season.

“We’re playing relatively well,” Dibble said. “We still have several things we can improve on; however, so far, so good.

Roth injured his ankle in practice Saturday and missed a non-section game against Slippery Rock on Monday. The injury does not appear to be serious, and he should be ready to go when Ellwood City visits Beaver Falls on Friday.

