Trib 10: Big shakeup in boys basketball power rankings

By:



Thursday, January 19, 2023 | 12:18 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Peter Kramer Battles Highlands’ Jordyn Tavarez for a loose ball on Jan. 3.

Yikes! While the girls saw very little movement in the Weekly Trib 10, the power rankings underwent a serious overhaul on the boys side.

Only three of the 10 teams ranked last week made it through this past week without a loss.

Central Catholic did a lot of the damage, beating New Castle, Butler and Lincoln Park, knocking both the Red Hurricane and Leopards from the ranks of the undefeated. However, the Vikings lost to North Allegheny, keeping them from entering the power rankings.

While four teams just fell in the rankings, three others completely dropped out of the Trib 10, opening the door for Uniontown, Eden Christian and Union to feel the power.

When the dust settled on the boys side, Hampton is the new top team while Norwin continues its grip on No. 1 on the girls side,

Here are the latest Trib 10 basketball power rankings. Teams are listed with overall record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Hampton Talbots, (12-2), (4)

2. North Hills Indians, (11-2), (5)

3. Lincoln Park, (13-1), (1)

4. Uniontown Red Raiders, (14-1), (NR)

5. New Castle Red Hurricane, (12-2), (2)

6. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (11-2), (3)

7. South Allegheny Gladiators, (13-0), (10)

8. Butler Golden Tornado, (11-3), (7)

9. Eden Christian Academy Warriors, (11-2), (NR)

10. Union Scotties, (13-0), (NR)

Out: Chartiers Valley Colts, Bishop Canevin Crusaders, Beaver Bobcats

Girls Trib 10

1. Norwin Knights, (13-1), (1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars, (13-0), (2)

3. Oakland Catholic Eagles, (12-2), (4)

4. McKeesport Tigers, (12-2), (3)

5. South Fayette Lions, (13-2), (5)

6. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (10-2), (6)

7. North Catholic Trojans, (11-3), (7)

8. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (11-4), (8)

9. Freedom Bulldogs, (11-1), (10)

10. Laurel Spartans, (13-1), (NR)

Out: Penn-Trafford Warriors