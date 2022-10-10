Triad Rushes into volleyball top 25 in West, four teams join East

HighSchoolOT updates its volleyball rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: There were some big changes this week, with Asheville Christian, Sun Valley, and McMichael now rounding out the top five. Ashe County and TC Roberson worked their way into the top 10, and there was an influx of Triad teams joining the rankings — East Surry, East Forsyth, Grimsley, and Western Guilford.

North Iredell 22-0 Reagan 29-0 Asheville Christian 19-0 Sun Valley 20-2 McMichael 27-3 West Rowan 17-3 Marvin Ridge 18-6 Watauga 17-2 Ashe County 11-1 TC Roberson 18-5 Ardrey Bell 18-3 Hough 18-3 Polk County 17-1 Kings Mountain 21-2 North Henderson 17-3-1 Brevard 13-4 Fred T. Foard 14-6 West Henderson 19-5 South Iredell 12-7 Lake Norman 16-5 East Surry 16-3 East Forsyth 16-4 Grimsley 14-5 Southwestern Randolph 19-3 Western Guilford 17-5

Eastern Top 25: The only change in the top 14 was a flip between Middle Creek and Green Hope (five Southwest Wake Athletic Conference teams make up the top eight!). Falls Lake Academy goes from unranked to 17th, South View from unranked to 19th, New Life Camp from unranked to 23rd, and Southern Alamance from unranked to 24th.

North Raleigh Christian 21-0 Millbrook 19-1 Chapel Hill 20-2 Pinecrest 18-2 Green Level 15-4 Middle Creek 17-2 Green Hope 16-4 Apex Friendship 11-6 Cardinal Gibbons 11-6 JH Rose 20-1 Cedar Ridge 17-1 Heritage 15-4 Midway 18-0 Cleveland 18-1 Perquimans 15-1 Camden County 16-1 Falls Lake Academy 18-1 Eno River Academy 20-0 South View 17-1 Cape Fear 14-3 Gray’s Creek 17-2 DH Conley 11-6 New Life Camp Storm (Homeschool) 25-1 Southern Alamance 16-5 Laney 17-2