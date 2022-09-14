Tri-Village golf gets road wins over Ansonia golf

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Tri-Village High School boys and girls golf teams defeated Ansonia High School at White Springs Golf Club on Sept. 13.

For the boys match, the Patriots defeated the Tigers 175-184. For Tri-Village, CJ Osborne led the team and the match with a 40. Wyatt Ketring shot a 43 and Kasen Hale shot a 44. Ryder Brummott shot a 48. For the rest of the team, Troy Homan shot a 53 and Carter Finkbine shot a 65.

For Ansonia, Will Kammer led with a 44. Maverick Sanders scored a 45 and Garrett Brown scored a 47. Byron Young and Owen Locke shot a 48 to round out the team scoring. Devin McKenna scored a 52 and Luke Longenecker scored a 66.

The Patriots are now 8-3 on the season with a 7-2 conference record. The Tigers are 7-6 with a 5-5 conference record.

For the girls match, the Lady Patriots defeated the Tigers 194-249. Reagan Brewer led the team with a 43 and led the girls with that score. Alyssa Begoon shot a 47. Sage Waters shot a 50 and Taylor Begoon shot a 54 to round out the team scoring. Ashlynn Fleagle scored a 60 and Macey Shetler scored a 69.

The Lady Patriots are now 8-0 on the season with a 5-0 conference record. The Tigers are 1-5 on the season with an 0-4 conference record.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]