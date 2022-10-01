Tri-Village and Versailles move on to girls golf districts

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — The Southwest Sectional Tournament for Division II girls golf was held at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Sept. 28 with 17 teams and more competing to advance to the District Tournament.

The top four teams and the top four individuals not on a Qualifying team advance to the districts.

Tri-Village High School continued their stellar play as they finished second in the tournament with a team score of 404. Alyssa Begoon led the team with a 94. Sage Waters shot a 101. Taylor Begoon had a 104 and Reagan Brewer had a 105. Ashlynn Fleagle had a 126.

Playing on their home course, Versailles High School finished fourth and grabbed the last Qualifying spot. They had a team score of 413. Ella Porter led the team with a 94. Lauren Jay had a 100 and Emma Garrison had a 102. Lauren Wietholter had a 117 to round out the team scoring. Gabby Dues had a 119.

Versailles also made the districts last season.

Arcanum High School finished seventh with a team score of 432. Brooke Anderson was close to qualifying for an individual spot in the districts. She shot a 97 and was tied with Regan Ross of Indian Lake for the last spot. They played a three hole playoff and Ross won the playoff.

Ansonia finished 16th with a team score of 525. Franklin Monroe had three individuals compete, but they couldn’t get one of the four Qualifying spots.

The District Tournament will be held at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro on Oct. 5. Only the top two teams and the top two individuals move to the State Tournament.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]