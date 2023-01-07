Tri-State flag football organization to Donate to Damar Hamlin’s Charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Tri-State flag football organization is one of the many local organizations that is doing their part in donating to the Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s charity.

The Flag FootballFanatics decided that $15 from every registration will be donated to the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive.

Flag FootballFanatics says they already have 123 people registered, equaling up to $1,845.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Regional Manager Patrick Walker said. “We’ve had over like 120 Something kids that’s already signed up within the last 24 hours and we’re going to keep this run for the next couple of days. Yesterday, we decided that anything that was donated, or through the donation that we’re going to match that as to help add on to that.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football.

He has since been at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has made remarkable progress, according to the Buffalo Bills.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

