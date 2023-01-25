Tri-Lakes volleyball all-stars named | News, Sports, Jobs

SARANAC LAKE — The Lake Placid and Saranac Lake volleyball teams found a ton of success on the court this past fall sports season, and it showed — both teams claimed Champlain Valley Athletic Conference Sectional titles.

Lake Placid, which finished with its first 10-win season since 2015 while capturing the Section VII, Class D title, had three all-CVAC selections. The Red Storm hitters also had three student-athletes recognized by the league from a team that captured its fifth straight Class C title. Meanwhile, Tupper Lake had one selection to the Section X all-star team.

Julia Crawford, a senior, led Lake Placid as a first-team pick, Nadia Phillip, a junior, was named to the CVAC second team and Norah Galvin, a sophomore, was named as an Honorable mention.

Crawford was dominant around the net, finishing with a jaw-dropping 206 kills which led all Section VII volleyball players. She was also successful on the defensive end, recording 170 digs.

Phillip was the only Blue Bomber who had more digs than Crawford, finishing with 176. She also led the team with 46 serving aces and was second in kills with 114. Galvin was the top setter for Lake Placid, earning 296 assists. She was the only member of her team to record triple-digit assists.

Saranac Lake’s selections were Anica Null, Azra Michael and Malea White. Null, a junior with a well-rounded game, was a first-team CVAC pick for the second year in a row. Michael, a senior, was named to the second team and White, also a senior, was an Honorable mention.

After proving to be one of the top players in Section VII in 2021, Null only got better, shattering the school record for kills in a season with 198. She also led her team with 253 digs.

Michael also put up some impressive numbers for the Red Storm, starting with a team-high 384 assists. She also finished third on the team in digs with 116 and fourth in points (115) and aces (29).

White, the Captain of the Saranac Lake team, finished second on the team in Kills with 125 and digs with 181 while finishing third in points with 122.

Tupper Lake’s Mya Gerstenberger was the Lone Lumberjack to earn league all-star honors. She was named to the Section X second team.

While Tupper Lake didn’t have the most successful season, Gerstenberger, a senior, played a key role in helping the team record five wins.