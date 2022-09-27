Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts schedule cinching up | Thetribune

PALMER LAKE • With a couple of recent additions to its schedule of events, the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts looks to continue offering a variety of arts and entertainment as the end of the year approaches.

October 1 through Dec. 17, the center hosts the TCLA Member Artists Exhibition featuring more than 20 artists, displaying art from every genre. The opening reception for the exhibit will be 6-8 pm Oct. 1.

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will be in concert 7 pm Oct. 8, with cutting-edge fiddle and cello explorations of Scottish and global music. Fraser, reputed as the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling, and Haas, a renowned California cellist, span the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.

Over the past 20 years of creating a Buzz at Festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello traditional music. Fraser and Haas continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

Fraser is a concert veteran with a recording career covering more than 30 years, carrying with him a long list of awards, accolades, radio and television credits, and feature performances on top movie scores including “Last of the Mohicans” and “Titanic.” Haas is a graduate of the Julliard School of Music and is one of the most sought-after cellists in traditional music today.

Starting Oct. 27, TCLA offers a class with instructor John DeFrancesco titled “Oil Painting Made Easy.” Classes will run 10 am-noon Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. Cost of the classes is a $50 registration fee, plus items on the materials list.

A notable favorite at the center, vocalist Hazel Miller and her style of jazz, blues and Gospel Returns to TCLA at 7 pm Nov. 12. The Colorado-based music icon has a reputation for “bringing it” whether the event is a club setting, concert, festival or nonprofit fundraiser. Miller has toured North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Central America. Her powerful voice and band, Hazel Miller and the Collective, bring both original and popular music with their own twist to Blow the roof off venues.

Miller has been a featured guest with Big Head Todd and the Monsters for the past 19 years, while Hazel Miller and the Collective has opened for Al Green, James Brown and Michael McDonald.

Actor and country music singer John Schneider Returns in concert 7 pm Dec. 2 to TCLA. Most known for his portrayal of Beauregard “Bo” Duke in the television action/comedy “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He has also appeared in the TV series “Smallville” and as Jim Cryer in the TV series “The Haves and the Have Nots,” created by Tyler Perry.

Schneider has been a singer since the early 1980s and has released nine studio albums as well as a Greatest hits package. His singles “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know,” “Country Girls” and “What’s a Memory Like You,” among others, have reached the top of the Billboard country singles charts.

A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone and Friends appears 7 pm Dec. 9 at the center. The five-time Grammy nominee Arkenstone will be Featured in an enchanting candlelit performance with his special friends. Along with some chart-topping favorites and Glorious holiday music, Arkenstone will debut some of his recent neo-classical/crossover compositions with strings and percussion.

With more than 60 albums to his credit and composing numerous themes for NBC, motion picture and video game scores, Arkenstone promises a magical family-friendly night to remember.

For more information, tickets and registration to the classes, exhibits and live events at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, visit the center’s website at www.trilakesarts.org.