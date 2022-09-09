Tri-City’s top goal for the season is to be the best at developing young hockey players – The Rink Live

KEARNEY, Neb. — Last season the Tri-City Storm were named the 2022 Anderson Cup champions, but they saw their record-breaking season come to an end when they fell in the Western Conference Finals to the Sioux City Musketeers. Despite the tough loss, the organization is ready to turn the page and welcome a new team to Kearney, but their main goal has remained the same.

“Our goal has been very simple since day one that our staff took over in Tri-City and that’s we want to be the team in junior hockey that does the best job of developing young hockey players,” said head Coach Anthony Noreen. “that’s as leaders, that’s as students, that’s on the ice. We want them to be better suited for the next level because of the time they spent in Kearney, Nebraska.”

“Let’s come, Let’s develop, Let’s get better” is a phrase Noreen used to describe the team’s motto and that’s been a core value to the organization. Year in and year out, that phrase applies.

“The one thing about our league that’s taxing but also that’s great as a Coach is the turnover,” said Noreen. “You’re almost starting fresh every year. You’re turning over more than half your team and just being able to build that and instill the culture and start fresh with the new group of guys. Not only with the new guys coming in but with the guys who were young guys and first year guys last year that are now the Veterans and the leaders.”

2021-22 SEASON

Noreen led the Storm to a 47-11-0-4 record in 2021. Jeremy Wilmer led the team in points with 73 through 60 games, and defenseman Mitchell Miller led the team in goals with 39. The Storm may not have hoisted the Clark Cup at the end of the 2021-22 season, but they did have a number of players come away with individual accolades. Defenseman Mitchell Miller not only was named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Year, but also was awarded Player of the Year. Jeremy Wilmer was named Forward of the Year, Arsenii Sergeev was awarded Goaltender of the Year, and Anthony Noreen was named the USHL’s Coach of the Year.

OFFSEASON NOTES

Noreen was the head Coach of the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18 team, and Storm players Tanner Adams , Charlie Kinsman , Ryan Smith, and AJ Lacroix made the Squad

The Storm acquired multiple draft picks through 2024 with the Youngstown Phantoms in exchange for defenseman Andrew Strathmann

The Storm acquired a 2023 4th round phase I draft pick from the Madison Capitols in exchange for forward Jonah Aegerter

Tri-City Storm alum Nico Sturm won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche

The Storm had three current and past players selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, including Daimon Gardner (Vancouver), Cole O’Hara (Nashville), and Cameron O’Neill (Ottawa)

Fargo’s Jakob Stender collides with Tri-City’s Kieran Cebrian at Scheels Arena in Fargo on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

KEY PLAYERS

Tanner Adams had 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points last season with the Storm through 62 games. He also represented Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup over the summer where he had three goals. He is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Cameron O’Neill was drafted this past summer by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round and 143 overall. He spent the majority of last season playing for Mount St. Charles Academy 18U AAA where he tallied a whopping 57 goals and and 76 assists for 133 points through 62 games played.

Drew Montgomery is a third-year player for the Storm. He is a guy that Head Coach Anthony Noreen expects to not only take a step on the ice, but in a leadership role as well. Last season he had 6 goals and 9 assists in 55 games.

Kieran Cebrian is a third-year player for the Storm. Just like Montgomery, he is another player head Coach Anthony Noreen expects to take the next step on the ice and in a leadership role. Last year he tallied nine goals and 14 assists through 62 games.

ARENA NOTES

The Tri-City Storm play at the Viaero Center in Kearney and has been their home since it opened in 2000. The arena can seat roughly 5,000 fans.

The Storm will open their season on Sept. 22 against the Madison Capitols at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.