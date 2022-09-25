Tri-City Soccer League canceled in Cortez – The Journal

There will be no fall soccer league offered this year because of a lack of volunteer board members, according to a city of Cortez news release. (Adobe stock image)

Program has no board, volunteers

There will be no fall soccer league offered this year because of a lack of volunteer board members, according to a city news release. The Tri-City Soccer program currently has no board.

The one Volunteer who ran the league is no longer able to run it for the 2022 season. Attempts were made by the city to facilitate interest in filling a board, but no board could be filled.

Be Elite Kids is offering a small side soccer program for a limited number of elementary-aged kids. If interested in participating in Be Elite Kid’s elementary-aged program, please visit their website at beelite.getomnify.com

In response to the suggestion that the city runs the soccer league program, officials said that typically, youth sports leagues are run by associations or nonprofits.

“While the City can support these organizations, the City does not have the staff resources to run this league,” the news release states.

Volunteers and board members are needed to run the soccer league for the 2023 season. People interested in filling a board seat may contact Rosa Dimon at [email protected] The city will help facilitate repopulating a board through October.