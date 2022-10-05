Tri-Cities arts and culture showcase

PETERSBURG — You’re invited to Artoberfest at the Appomattox Iron Works in Old Towne. The festival is part of artoberVA, a month-long celebration of arts and culture presented by CultureWorks.

Artoberfest features local live music, a variety of performances, live work by visual artists, art activities for children, an art auction, a mural unveiling and much more.

Stage performances include Appomattox Regional Governor School’s Dragon Scales vocal ensemble and Chamber Orchestra, First Friday Freedom spoken word artists presented by K. Moss & Associates, music by U & I Plus Latin Band, My Son the Doctor, Dr. Weldon Hill & Friends and a DJ set from Omar Faison of Southern Hospitality.

Mural by Itzel Ortiz aka SOL in Old Towne Petersburg in the Appomattox Iron Works complex.

Local artists Itzel Ortiz, Hue Lightbody, Monica Padilla, David Bartlett, Mark Pehanich, Dolly Holmes, Aimee Joyaux, Barry Roebuck, Brent Fagg, Chase Beasley, Dathan Meme and Randus Ayres will be working live on 4×8 pieces throughout the day. Their completed painted panels will be available for auction starting at 7 pm The proceeds directly support the artists and a new three-story tall mural by Navid Rahman in Old Towne Petersburg.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button