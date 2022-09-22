Tri-Center volleyball meshing after six consecutive wins | Sports

(Neola) — The Tri-Center volleyball program has found its stride lately with a mix of newcomers and returners from last year’s state tournament squad.

“I feel like the girls are starting to click,” Coach Amy Wingert said. “We have new faces. Getting used to each other takes a little bit, but I feel like we’re starting to get there. Things are going well.”

The Trojans (12-7) have won six in a row, highlighted by a 4-0 output at Saturday’s West Harrison Tournament with wins over Siouxland Christian, Woodbine, Boyer Valley and West Harrison.

Coach Wingert says Saturday’s tournament championship was their latest sign of progression.

“Just watching the girls, I’m seeing the little things,” she said. “We saw a lot more talking from our back row. Our serving was a lot better. They seem to be getting comfortable.”

Mikenzie Brewer, Preslie Arbaugh and Emile Sorenson are the top hitters in Tri-Center’s lineup. The trio were vital to the Trojans’ state tournament run last year and have picked up where they left off.

Brewer has a team-high 111 kills, while Arbaugh and Emile Sorenson have added 87 and 85 winners.

“They’ve been good leaders on the floor,” Wingert said. “They’ve taken the underclassmen under their wings.”

The Trojans did have to replace the 2021 KMAland Setter of the Year, Miranda Ring. Sophomore Meya Wingert — Coach Wingert’s daughter — has filled that void with 355 assists in 46 sets.

“Meya’s done a good job,” Coach Wingert said. “She had some big shoes to fill, but the girls are starting to click with her.”

The Trojans had a rocky start to the season, but they seem to be in a good spot.

“We started our year with tough competition,” Coach Wingert said. “I love where we’re sitting right now because you don’t want to Peak too early.”

Peaking in October is the goal for the Trojans.

“We have some big games coming up,” Wingert said. “We need to keep pushing through and knowing we can do it.”

Tri-Center Returns to action Thursday night against AHSTW. Check out the full interview with Coach Wingert below.