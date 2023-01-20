Trezmen Marshall Alabama transfer Portal Georgia football

Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced on his Instagram that he will be playing football next season for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In 3 seasons with the Bulldogs, Marshall played sparingly and had his most productive season in 2022 where he appeared in 11 games and earned 19 total tackles. The former 4 star has 2 years of eligibility left coming into the 2023 season.

