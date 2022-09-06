Treynor volleyball learning, gelling in 7-3 start | Sports

(Treynor) — Lea Crouse’s first year in charge of the Treynor volleyball program is off to a fine start.

The Cardinals sit at 7-3 with wins over Logan-Magnolia (twice), St. Albert (twice), Harlan, Atlantic and Knoxville.

“Lots of good things,” Crouse said. “We graduated quite a bit of Seniors last year, but we have some Seniors that stepped into big roles this year. They’re teaching me, and I’m teaching them. That has helped.”

Crouse tells KMA Sports her team spent plenty of time bonding this summer with the hopes of building chemistry and getting acclimated with their new head coach.

“We did a lot of open gyms like everyone does,” Crouse said. “But we split them up into passing, hitting and setting open gyms so I could get to know the girls better. We’ve done some family things within our group and are doing things outside the gym together. In the beginning, I set my expectations. We want to feel uncomfortable, so that will push us throughout the season.”

The Cardinals are well-rounded offensively.

Junior Ella Tiarks (2.9 KPS), Nora Konz (1.9 KPS), Kira Horton (1.8 KPS) and Alexa Schwartz (1.1 KPS) lead the charge.

“I like that we can mix it up,” Crouse said. “We don’t have a go-to. It’s nice when (Ella) is in the front row, people assume we’re going to her, but we can mix and match. We have options so we can stay diverse, and the defense doesn’t know what’s coming at them.”

Senior libero Delaney Simpson is one of the few returnees from last year’s lineup. Simpson has posted 79 digs in 14 sets.

“She really steps up in the back row,” Crouse said. “We’ve put a lot of pressure on her to become a leader. She’s coming into that. She’s taken the Younger girls under her wing and helped them out.”

Maili McKern, Haley Swanson, Cadence Quick, Brooklyn Currin, Aubree James and Alyssa Kulesa have also contributed for the Cardinals in the first eight matches.

Chemistry is the key to Treynor’s success. It’s also something they’re still trying to work on.

“We need to play together and not rely on one person,” she said. “We know what we do on our side of the court to keep the other team off-balance and run our tempo. They’ve done a good job of listening to me because we’ve thrown a lot of new things at them.”

Treynor Returns to action Tuesday night against AHSTW.

Check out the full interview with Coach Crouse below.