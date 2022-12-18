Trey Thomas hits Halftime buzzer-beater

Vanderbilt basketball guard Trey Thomas beat the buzzer with a circus-shot three going into Halftime of Saturday’s game against NC State in Chicago.

After Ezra Manjon’s jumper was blocked with 0.9 seconds left, Commodores Coach Jerry Stackhouse called a timeout to draw up a play. Guard Tyrin Lawrence inbounded the ball on the baseline to Thomas, who turned around for the triple in the corner. The play put Vanderbilt (5-5) up, 38-34, at Halftime against the Wolfpack (9-3).

Forward Myles Stute led Vanderbilt in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Thomas had six points, both on 3-pointers, and led the team at halftime with three rebounds.

Wing Jordan Wright and guard Paul Lewis both returned after missing the team’s loss to Grambling State. Wright had a hip pointer and Lewis had missed a month dealing with lingering effects of a concussion and the flu.

