Trey Thomas hits Halftime buzzer-beater

Vanderbilt basketball guard Trey Thomas beat the buzzer with a circus-shot three going into Halftime of Saturday’s game against NC State in Chicago.

After Ezra Manjon’s jumper was blocked with 0.9 seconds left, Commodores Coach Jerry Stackhouse called a timeout to draw up a play. Guard Tyrin Lawrence inbounded the ball on the baseline to Thomas, who turned around for the triple in the corner. The play put Vanderbilt (5-5) up, 38-34, at Halftime against the Wolfpack (9-3).

