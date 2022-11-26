Trey Palmer to enter NFL Draft, Forgo another season at Nebraska

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for providing me with great opportunities to play the sport that is near and dear to my heart,” Palmer said via a statement on his Instagram page. “To my family and friends that have supported me through challenging and successful times, thank you. To my LSU family and friends, purple and gold will forever run through my veins. I AM FROM LOUISIANA and helping people from my state is a priority of mine. To the city of Kentwood, it’s our time now! The city of Kentwood, I love you and look forward to helping in every way I can — Kentwood will always be my main focus. Coach Scott Frost thank you for allowing me to demonstrate my talents and for the opportunity to play at the University of Nebraska.

“Coach Mickey Joseph, you have played a pivotal role in my development and I am grateful for your support, love and guidance. It has been an honor to be a part of your journey as much as you are a part of mine. Witnessing you go from being my position Coach to my Head Coach was inspirational and I wish you much success! Coach Cassano, thank you. Husker fans, thank you for embracing me and my family at the University of Nebraska. There’s no other fan base with your energy and love in that stadium. The “Husker! Power!” Chant still gives me chills. I am truly blessed! After careful consideration with my family and coaches, I’ve decided not to return to school and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”