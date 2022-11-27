Trey Palmer announces Intentions to enter NFL Draft

A day after tearing up the Iowa Hawkeyes and setting a school record in the process, Trey Palmer announced his intentions to work towards the 2023 NFL Draft.

With one year of college eligibility still available, Palmer said he was taking it “day by day” in the postgame after Friday’s Nebraska 24-17 win over Iowa when it comes to his future. But during a Saturday social media statement he said, “After careful considerations with my family and coaches, I’ve decided not to return to school and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Palmer thanked Husker fans, LSU family and fans, as well as Scott Frost, Mickey Josephand Mike Cassanowho was coaching the Husker receivers after Joseph was elevated to interim coach.

“Husker Fans, thank you for embracing me and my family at the University of Nebraska,” Palmer wrote. “There’s no other fan base with your energy and love in that stadium. The ‘Husker Power’ chant still gives me chills.”

They said Joseph has played a pivotal role in his development and is “grateful for your support, love and guidance.” Palmer added that, “It has been an Honor to be a part of your journey as much as you are a part of mine. Witnessing you go from being my position Coach to the head Coach was inspirational and I miss you much success.”

Palmer had a memorable final verse to his one-year Husker career on Friday, piling up 165 yards on nine catches, including two touchdowns. An 87-yarder in the first quarter let everyone know Nebraska was not buying its perceived role as underdogs.

“They can’t guard me. That’s all I’d seen,” Palmer said of what the tape told him about Iowa’s salty defense. “They can’t guard me or they can’t run with me.”

Palmer’s speed could make him a guy everyone wants to watch run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine or Pro Day. It burned Purdue for a record-setting 237-yard performance by a Husker in the game. He provided similar damage to Iowa, with his performance allowing Palmer to reach 1,043 yards on 71 catches for the season.

They surpassed Stanley Morgan’s previous school record of 1,004 receiving yards in a season. Palmer’s 71 catches are also the most ever by an NU receiver during a season, and just four behind running back Marlon Lucky’s record.

Palmer had needed 126 yards on Friday to catch Stanley Morgan for the single-season Husker yardage record. It seemed like a long shot going in, but he reached it by the second quarter.

“To be honest, I didn’t even really know I broke it,” Palmer said. “I was just playing ball trying to get a dub.”