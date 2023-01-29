Trey Murphy III Receives Invite to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Virginia men’s basketball program will have a representative in the NBA Dunk Contest. New Orleans Pelicans forward and former UVA basketball star Trey Murphy III has reportedly been invited to compete in the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest, as first reported by ESPN’s Andrew Lopez on Saturday night.

