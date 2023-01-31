Trey Murphy III Named to 2023 NBA Jordan Rising Stars

Trey Murphy III is going to be a busy man on NBA All-Star Weekend.

While Murphy isn’t quite an All-Star yet, coaches around the league seem to think he’s well on his way to becoming just that, as the former UVA star and second-year forward for the New Orleans Pelicans was selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars on Friday, February 17th at 9pm ET in Salt Lake City.

Rising Stars features four teams made up of a total of 28 players who are NBA sophomores, rookies, or G League players. Murphy was one of ten sophomores selected to play in Rising Stars and is joined by another Pelican teammate and former ACC basketball player in Jose Alvarado from Georgia Tech.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button