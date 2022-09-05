Trey Lance Was Reportedly Annoyed: NFL World Reacts

Trey Lance walking off the field for the 49ers.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Trey Lance wasn’t super happy when he originally found out that Jimmy Garoppolo was staying with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Lance “was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath” of Garoppolo signing back with the team.

