Trey Lance ‘annoyed’ in Jimmy Garoppolo pay cut aftermath

Report: Lance was 'annoyed' in the aftermath of Jimmy G's return

It looks like there will be no shortage of storylines between first-year starter Trey Lance and veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the 2022 NFL season.

In the wake of Garoppolo’s shocking pay cut to remain with the 49ers, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Monday that it took some time for Lance to digest the news.

“And while I heard Lance was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath, he’s a smart, mature kid who I believe can handle it,” Breer wrote in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. “Truth is, if he couldn’t, you might have bigger questions about where the Niners are at the position.”

Editor’s note: Breer since noted that his wording was a bit “presumptive” and the original MMQB article has been edited with the mention of “annoyed” removed. The line now reads, “While I’d heard the news was, as you’d expect, a little complicated for Lance to take at first, he’s a smart, mature kid who I believe can handle it.”

To the 22-year-old Lance’s credit, his Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the young quarterback responded positively when told Garoppolo would be returning. It was unexpected, but the team’s inability to trade the 30-year-old resulted in the compromise.

“When I told Trey that Jimmy was going to come back it’s like, ‘Awesome,'” Shanahan told Reporters on Aug. 30. “’That dude was awesome for me last year. I can’t wait to be the same way.’ Trey was great.”

And in speaking with Reporters shortly after the news broke, Lance expressed excitement at having his “big bro” Garoppolo back out at practice after receiving assurance from Shanahan that nothing would change.

“It makes the QB room all that much better,” Lance said Sept. 1. “Another great resource for me. A guy who has played in this offense, a guy who has done it, who has played a lot of ball. He’s going to add a lot to our QB room.”

Shortly after Breer’s column was published Monday, he went on 95.7 The Game to further clarify what he wrote about Lance.

He followed that up by saying that the 49ers’ ability to communicate their plan moving forward is what will help the team navigate any rough waters.

“I do think the Niners, their ability to communicate clearly with their players on this sort of thing, I think, is what is going to carry them through,” Breer said.

From 49ers tight end George Kittle calling the situation “beneficial” for Lance to others claiming he will be supplanted by Garoppolo halfway through the season, it’s clear that San Francisco’s QB saga has spurred a myriad of differing opinions.

Nevertheless, expect Lance, Garoppolo and the rest of the 49ers to do their best to quell any doubt of their ability to coexist when San Francisco kicks off their season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 11.

