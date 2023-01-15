Trevor Lawrence Threw Four Interceptions—Then Led an Epic NFL Playoff Comeback

The Jacksonville Jaguars trailed the Los Angeles Chargers 27-0 in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs and just about everything that could go wrong had gone wrong.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had thrown four interceptions—in the first half. The Jags muffed a punt. They looked precisely like the sort of team that squeaked into the Playoffs with a middling record simply because they played in a crummy division. And that’s because that’s how they reached the postseason.

Then came a comeback that was nothing short of epic. When the Jaguars beat the Chargers 31-30 on a field goal as time expired, it marked a stunning turnaround for Lawrence; a Massive choke by Los Angeles; and the brilliance of a game-changing call by Jacksonville Coach Doug Pederson.

By erasing a 27-point deficit, the Jaguars completed the third-largest comeback ever during the NFL playoffs. It also comes just weeks after the Minnesota Vikings’ historic 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts during the regular season. Lawrence became just the second quarterback ever to throw four touchdowns and four interceptions in a playoff game.

No one could have been blamed for turning their televisions off early during this wild-card round game. Two plays into the game, Lawrence threw his first interception. He threw his next one on the ensuing possession and had three by the time the first quarter was over.

Shortly after he threw his fourth, with Jacksonville trailing 24-0 in the second quarter, something even worse happened. After the Jaguars forced a punt, the Chargers regained possession after the punt Touched a Jacksonville player. That led to an easy field goal, making it 27-0.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. celebrates after one of his three interceptions of Lawrence.

Just when it looked like the Jaguars were completely out of it in front of a silent home crowd, Lawrence threw a touchdown pass just before halftime to put his team on the board. The drive was keyed by a fourth-down conversion—and that was just the first time on the night that a key conversion would turn the tables in the game.

After the break, Lawrence played like he was completely unaffected by his disastrous start to the game. They threw touchdown passes on Jacksonville’s first possession of the second half. When the Chargers briefly extended the lead with a field goal—which would prove to be their only points during the final 30 minutes—they responded with yet another score. On Los Angeles’s next turn with the ball, kicker Cameron Dicker missed a 40-yard field goal, giving even more life to the possible comeback.

The Jags still trailed 30-20 at that point, but everything about the Chargers looked tight. Their defense suddenly looked helpless. Quarterback Justin Herbert was under constant pressure. The two-score margin felt tiny.

It proved to be just that. Lawrence led a nine-play, 70-yard drive for a touchdown, and at the end of that possession a star Chargers player made a critical blunder. Defensive end Joey Bosa was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct after the touchdown, and Pederson used that to make the distance shorter and go for a 2-point conversion. The Jaguars converted when Lawrence leapt over a pile of Los Angeles defenders, making the game 30-28. All they needed was a stop and a field goal to win it.

Much like the entire second half, the stop came easily. They forced the Chargers into a three-and-out.

After getting the ball back, the game was on the line when Jacksonville faced 4th-and-1 from the Chargers’ 41-yard-line. After calling a timeout, it looked like Lawrence might just sneak it again when he lined up with three players behind him in the backfield looking like they were poised to push him past the line to gain.

Instead, Lawrence handed the ball off for a 25-yard gain. That set up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrate after the win.

The win marked Jacksonville’s second major comeback of the season after the team trailed by 17 in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys last month before winning in overtime.

Now, after going 9-8 this season and winning the AFC South a year after the Jaguars’ disastrous season under former Coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence has a signature playoff win under his belt. His reward is another playoff game next weekend.

