Trevon Diggs Named NFL’s Best Corner (By Trevon Diggs)! Dallas Cowboys Final Injury Practice Update vs. Colts

FRISCO – One easy argument to make about Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs: He is the best play-making cornerback in the NFL.

As he’s developed as a “cover corner,” he also might be the best player at his position.

In fact, Trevon Diggs just Gort named “best cornerback in the NFL” by … none other than Trevon Diggs.

“I just would never put another corner in front of me,” said Diggs on Friday in a statement that is more about his growing self-confidence than any arrogance. “I wouldn’t say another corner is better than me.”

