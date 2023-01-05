Trevin Knell Moves Closer To Return From Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU Sharpshooter Trevin Knell continues to work his way back from an injury.

On Tuesday, the junior guard from Woods Cross High participated in his first full practice of the season as he continues to recover from off-season shoulder surgery.

Injured #BYU guard Trevin Knell (shoulder) participated in his first full practice of the season on Tuesday. Update from Mark Pope on a timeline for Knell’s return.#BYUHoops @kslsports pic.twitter.com/g2RqJZyCJM — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) January 4, 2023

Trevin Knell completed his first practice of the season

KSL Sports watched the final 30 minutes of practice and saw Knell knock down one of his four 3-point attempts. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard is being brought along slowly in his recovery. He was running with the Scout team unit during Tuesday’s practice.

BYU Coach Mark Pope was asked about the timeline for Knell to return to game action.

“We’ll see how he feels [Wednesday]. But, again, it’s this kind of thing where we’re holding our breath because it’s a one-shot deal, and you’re out. Meaning one hit the wrong way, so I don’t know. We’ll kind of wait and see.”

Last week, Knell took part in a few possessions of practice during the media observation while wearing a no-contact red jersey.

When could Knell return?

The initial timeline for Knell to be sidelined was three to four months when practice opened up in September. That fourth-month mark will be at the end of January.

“I’m still telling him he’s not allowed to use his hands on defense. He’s not allowed to go rebound anything. Really, the only thing he’s allowed to do is run around and shoot. So we’ll need him to be capable of doing more than that when he comes back.”

Two years ago, Knell knocked down 45.3% of his 3-point attempts. Last season, they hit 36.2%.

That would be a welcome boost to this year’s BYU team. A group that is shooting 33.3% from three this season. Mark Pope told his team last week that he had a dream they finish the year shooting 35% from beyond the arc this season. Which would mean they close out the year shooting 40%. Maybe Knell, when he returns, could help those efforts.

BYU goes on the road this week to face WCC foes Loyola Marymount on Thursday and San Diego on Saturday.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch and his BYU basketball coverage on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper