Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian’s football Coach | High Schools

Trev Faulk has resigned as football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy.

Faulk, who informed the school’s administration Monday, told his players of his decision during a team meeting Tuesday.

Faulk’s announcement comes less than a week after the Knights’ 52-48 loss to St. Thomas More in the select Division II finals. However, Faulk said his decision to make this season his final year was made before the season started.

In his seven seasons with Lafayette Christian, Faulk has helped establish the football program as a state power as it reached the state Finals six consecutive seasons.

Lafayette Christian, which has won four state championships with Faulk on the coaching staff, was 20-6 and finished as the state runner-up across two divisions — Division III and select Division II — in Faulk’s two seasons as head coach.

A letter was sent out to parents Tuesday to announce the decision.

“After much thought and prayer, Coach Trev Faulk Resigned yesterday, December 12th, as head Coach of Lafayette Christian Academy Football,” the Rev. Jay Miller wrote. “For a few years, Coach Faulk has been preparing to explore opportunities that he feels he needs to pursue now.”

Faulk remains committed to the school, Miller wrote, and his family will still be involved with the school community.

“From the day Coach Faulk arrived on campus, he changed how we think, act, and even go about our day for the better. Words cannot express how much we appreciate the time he has spent Molding young men into leaders and leading our program to six state championship games, with four titles,” the letter continued.

As a player, Faulk starred at Lafayette High School and LSU before spending time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, then-St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints. He then ventured into coaching, including stops at Vermilion Catholic and Northside High schools before joining Lafayette Christian.

Faulk’s wife, Rachael, recently said her husband’s interests go beyond football.

“The winning part is great,” said Rachael Faulk, his wife of 15 years. “But Trev is more than football. He has a service heart, and anyone who comes into contact with him can see his compassion and how much he really cares about people. His ability to give himself to others is what makes him different.”