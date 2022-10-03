Trentyn Flowers to make Unofficial visit to Chapel Hill

After Hubert Davis made a visit to see him this week, Trentyn Flowers is set to make an official visit to the UNC basketball program.

On Tuesday, UNC basketball head Coach Hubert Davis made a trip to Combine Academy to see in-state product Trentyn Flowers.

Now, the five-star Class of 2024 standout will be making his way to Chapel Hill.

2024 5 ⭐️ Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) will take an Unofficial visit to North Carolina this upcoming Tuesday @UNC_Basketball @CombineMbb @blessedKristi — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) September 30, 2022

Flowers will be making an unofficial visit to North Carolina on Tuesday, October 4. This news was reported by multiple sources, as Flowers’ father confirmed that the visit was happening.

The 6-foot-8 small forward is regarded by 247Sports Composite as the No. 19 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 while being viewed as the second-best player coming from the state of North Carolina.

Of course, plenty of high school prospects take unofficial visits to campuses to view their potential options. However, if you’re the UNC basketball staff, you have to be encouraged by the news, given that Flowers has spoken highly of the program since they started recruiting him.

Eventually, the hope is that the Unofficial visit will lead to an official visit, which ideally leads him to believe that Chapel Hill is the place for him to call his future home.

For the UNC basketball program, they would surely love to be able to keep one of the best in-state products at home.

