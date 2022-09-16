Trentyn Flowers talks Tar Heels Offer

Class of 2024 five-star Recruit Trentyn Flowers admitted that his recent offer from the UNC basketball program meant a lot to him.

Trentyn Flowers has already received some well-deserved attention throughout his recruitment process.

The Class of 2024 five-star small forward, who 247Sports Composite considers as the No. 19 ranked player in his class, has heard from plenty of the top college programs around. At this point in his recruitment, Flowers holds over 35 offers, with more most likely on the way.

However, a recent offer from the UNC basketball program seems to mean a little more for this talented high school junior.

In a recent interview with Jamie Shaw of On3, Flowers discussed his recruitment, and mentioned how the Tar Heels offer was a special one for him.

North Carolina: “That was a really big offer. I Cried a little when I got it, to be honest; it was just a really big offer. Michael Jordan and Vince Carter are some really good shooting guards who went there, and even in more recent years, Justin Jackson. They got Armando Bacot and Caleb Love there now and just went to the NCAA finals.”

It’s no secret that UNC basketball ranks among the short list of legendary programs that college basketball has to offer. Flowers understands the history of the program, which gives some insight as to why Hubert Davis and his staff believe he would be a tremendous fit in Chapel Hill.

Flowers is currently working on setting up official visits, as one to North Carolina should definitely be expected. As his recruitment begins to heat up a bit, expect this Talented Class of 2024 prospect to make a stop to visit the UNC basketball program before it is all said and done.

