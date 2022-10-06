Trentyn Flowers and Zayden High in UNC Basketball uniforms

Two of the UNC basketball program’s top recruiting targets visited Chapel Hill recently, as you must see some shots from their respective photoshoots!

Ah, the Jordan sneaker wall.

An area that has simply become a trademark for UNC basketball recruits to take photos in front of during their respective visits to campus.

Over the past few days, both five-star forward Trentyn Flowers (unofficial) and four-star forward Zayden High (official) made trips to Chapel Hill. After their visits concluded, both recruits posted some photos that they took in North Carolina uniforms.

High was the first of the two players on campus, as they spent the weekend visiting Chapel Hill. It’s safe to say that the Spring Branch, Texas native enjoyed his trip, as he not only watched the UNC football program live but also posted some content on various social media platforms.

Although his visit wasn’t an official one, Flowers took the trip from Charlotte to visit the UNC basketball program on Tuesday, October 4. In his Twitter post, the Class of 2024 standout not only posted pictures of himself and his family but also took a photo with Head Coach Hubert Davis.

The Tar Heels are very interested in both student-athletes, as the hope is that their visits to campus will give them an edge in their recruitment.

High is further along in his recruitment, as he is down to five finalists. Although he may not stop by campus before his decision, it seems as if the Tar Heels made a good impression on the Class of 2023 big man.

For Flowers, there is still time for him to make another visit (this time an official one) to Chapel Hill before he makes his final decision.

Who knows, maybe both players will end up wearing Carolina blue once they begin their collegiate careers.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.