Trenton girls basketball takes down Woodhaven w/ PHOTO GALLERY – The News Herald

A pair of local girls’ basketball teams and Downriver League rivals clashed as Woodhaven made the short drive over to Trenton for the first of two much-anticipated meetings this season.

Woodhaven at Trenton girls basketball photo gallery

Both teams entered the Matchup trending in opposite directions to close out the Unofficial first half of the regular season. Trenton came in winners of five games in a row following an 0-4 start while Woodhaven had dropped two consecutive games after winning three of four prior.

Both respective streaks continued on Thursday. After trailing at halftime, a strong third quarter guided the Trojans to a 56-37 win over the visiting Warriors.

Woodhaven's Elizabeth Henegar (21) and Mia Maldonado of host Trenton each get a hand on the ball during Thursday night's game. The visiting Warriors suffered a 56-37 defeat. (Alex Muller - For MediaNews Group)

Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group

Woodhaven’s Elizabeth Henegar (21) and Mia Maldonado of host Trenton each get a hand on the ball during Thursday night’s game. The visiting Warriors suffered a 56-37 defeat. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

The win for Trenton (6-4, 5-1 DRL) continues what has been a largely one-sided series in recent history. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Trojans have now won 11 of the last 12 meetings with Woodhaven (3-6, 3-2 DRL). Thursday’s score was the eighth in that stretch in which the Trojans won by double digits.

They ultimately needed a power surge in the third quarter to regain momentum after falling behind by five at halftime.

“We wanted to put more pressure on (Woodhaven),” said Trenton Coach Chuck Perez. “I know we were in foul trouble early but it was something we had to do. It worked out well for us.”

Woodhaven came into the game without the services of three key seniors: Kamari Dabbs, Ella Pappas and Jaya Meeks. The lack of depth showed early on for the Warriors when they scored only four points in the first quarter.

But the undermanned visitors put together an 18-8 spurt in the second to give themselves a 22-17 edge at intermission. Elizabeth Henegar guided that second-quarter rally, scoring eight of her team-high 15 points in that stanza.

“I thought everyone played well,” said Warriors Coach Richard Niemi. “I can’t fault the effort. We got things to work on so we’ll just go from there.

“I’m proud of them, they didn’t quit and fought all the way to the end. Trenton is a great team, they are well-coached. They are tough to stop and just got on a roll. And their pressure kind of hurt us.”

The Trojans, however, returned the favor with a 26-11 scoring difference in the third quarter to regain momentum and never looked back. Not surprisingly, the Trenton comeback effort was led by Bri Thomas and Malyah Bynum.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button