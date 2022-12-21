Trenton Catholic Prep falls in Boys Varsity Division – Trentonian

As the Mercer County CYO Basketball League heads into the holiday break, here’s a look at some recent games from Dec. 17 and 18.

Trenton Catholic Preparatory Academy saw DeShawn Brown pour in 26 points as it got past St. Raphael’s Gold, 49-44 in the Boys’ Varsity Division.

St. Gregory’s White used 13 points from Mike Shanklin to down Our Lady of Sorrows, 29-16. OLS bounced back and defeated St. Paul’s White 41-31 as John Kopera scored 10.

Chase Whitman dropped 18 points as St. Gregory’s Blue scored a 60-14 win over St. Raphael’s Blue.

Jesse Devine scored 11 points as St. Paul’s White defeated St. Gregory’s White, 19-17, in the Girls’ Varsity Division.

It was a full slate of games in the Boy’s JV Division, St. James captured a pair of wins with a 45-40 win over TCPA behind John Troiano’s 24 points and it downed OLS, 38-12 as Troiano and Chase Hallett each had seven .

St. Gregory’s Blue had a pair of wins as well with a 54-11 win over St. Ann’s as Dominic Carabell had 14 points and it captured a win over St. Paul’s 43-14 as Kevin Ellingson netted 14 points.

St. Raphael’s Blue squeaked by St. Paul’s as Gary Leonardo scored nine points. TCPA scored a 32-23 win over St. Raphael’s Gold as Gavin Paul had 15 points.

Games from Dec. 10 and 11

Mike Shanklin had 14 points as St. Gregory’s White defeated St. Paul’s White, 46-38.

St. Paul’s White came out strong the next game taking a 43-20 win over St. Raphael’s Blue as Sebastian Kyles scored 21.

TCPA defeated St. Gregory’s White, 38-25 as Derrick Hillman had 15 points.

Over in the Girls’ Varsity Division, St. Paul’s Gold picked up a pair of wins Downing St. Paul’s White 30-15 as Kelsey Wood scored 10 and the Gold took down St. Gregory’s Blue 38-25 as Maia Davis had 10.

Lindsay Povlich had six points as St. Paul’s Gold edged St. Gregory’s White 16-16 in Girls’ JV play.

St. Paul’s White got past Stuart, 12-3 as Cam Druoy caged eight points.

The Boys JV Division saw Constantine Toe lead TCPA with 19 points in a 44-17 win over St. Paul’s.

St. James defeated St. Raphael’s Blue 39-11 as Christian Vasquez netted 15 points. St. Raphael’s Blue was also defeated by OLS as Connor Breslen led the way with 10.

Cam Druoy had eight points as St. Raphael’s Gold defeated St. Ann’s 27-9 in Boys Freshmen.