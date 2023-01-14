Trenton Arts Fund Awards Grants to seven local Nonprofits – Princeton, NJ local news

The Trenton Arts Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation has awarded $29,550 in Grants to seven local arts, culture, and history Nonprofits for programs that support Trenton’s young people.

Grants were made at the recommendation of the Trenton Arts Fund Grants Committee, whose members are local residents with a background in the arts.

“We are thrilled to help fund these arts organizations and programs in this city that means so much to us,” said John Hatch, who created the Trenton Arts Fund in 2018 with his husband, David Henderson. “Trenton has a rich cultural history, and the arts are flourishing in Trenton. With this round of grants, we are supporting Trenton’s tradition of creativity, and especially programs that support our young residents.”

Grants, which are subject to final review, were awarded to these Trenton-based nonprofits: