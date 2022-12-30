Trent Frederic wins fight, scores goal for Bruins vs. Devils

WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night’s road game versus the New Jersey Devils.

The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.

Check out the tussle in the video below:

“It was a great fight, wasn’t it?” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told Reporters after Boston’s 3-1 win. “I thought Bahl maybe had the advantage early, and I thought Freddy came in with some Hammers at the end.”

Frederic didn’t just make an impact with his fists.

He also opened the scoring 8:57 into the second period by taking a nice drop pass from Hampus Lindholm and firing a shot past Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek.

The Bruins scored twice more but Frederic wasn’t directly involved in either one, so he finished an assist shy of a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist and fight).

Frederic is one of several Bruins forwards who have played better under Montgomery this season. The 2016 first-round pick has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 32 games. He’s on pace to easily surpass his production from last season of 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 60 games.