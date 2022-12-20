Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones

There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”

It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message.

Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL history, Brown took to social media and liked a post promoting the Patriots’ eventual replacement of Mac Jones from ESPN’s NFL page on Instagram.

The post contained a quote from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, reading, “The Patriots have to at least call (Tom) Brady’s people to inquire whether he would like to return to New England to finish out his career… They could also pursue (Jimmy) Garoppolo .”

Not great.

To be fair to Brown, Jones certainly hasn’t earned the right to keep his starting job without the Patriots at least addressing the possibility of making an upgrade. Sunday was possibly the worst game of Jones’ career, both in terms of his individual performance and the end result. The 24-year-old finished the loss to Las Vegas with 112 total passing yards, completing only 13 of his 31 attempts on his way to a 12.2 QBR.

To be fair to Jones, Brown arguably has been as big a reason for his lack of success as anyone outside of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. No one on the Patriots has been penalized more than Brown.