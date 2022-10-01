Trent Alexander-Arnold was all over the place for Brighton’s goal, Liverpool looked stunned

Brighton took the lead inside four minutes against Liverpool after a slip from full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds currently sit eighth in the table after a tough start to the campaign.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made several changes for Saturday’s Clash at Anfield in an attempt to kickstart their season.

It quickly went out the window however after Leandro Trossard fired home Brighton’s first goal under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Trossard collected the ball inside the area following an Alexander-Arnold header and rolled it from one foot to the other.

It caught Alexander-Arnold off guard, who slipped trying to get back to the Belgium international.

Seconds later, Trossard rifled a left-footed effort past Alisson to give the Seagulls the lead.

Fans on social media have reacted to his slip and they’ve been brutal.

One person said: “Klopp defended Trent just for him to come and do this next game.”

Another commented: “Trent again. Is he doing this on purpose? Lool.”

A third tweeted: “It’s becoming a problem now we can’t ignore it.”

While someone put: “What is he doing.”

Brighton doubled their lead 14 minutes later and it was Trossard on the scoresheet again.

A nice move down the right-hand side saw Danny Welbeck play the ball to Solly March, who popped a first-time pass to Trossard.

The 27-year-old smashed home his second of the game to send the away end wild.

Liverpool did manage to get one back Midway through the first half through Roberto Firmino. Mohamed Salah was ruled offside in the build-up, but the goal was given after a VAR check.