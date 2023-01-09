Tremont artist Amy Casey gains national acclaim by painting fantastical worlds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Tremont neighborhood where artist Amy Casey lives has always been a font of inspiration for the work which has brought her widespread acclaim as a painter. Her most recent works continue to use the area as a foundation but incorporate elements that reflect our turbulent times along with scenes inspired by peaceful walks in the Woods of Finland.

“There was just so much tumult going on starting in 2016. I started to go out in nature more to heal my brain and I wanted to bring that to my work,” Casey said. “That’s when you start seeing more of the ‘forest-y’ type scenes, logs, cut stumps.”

The houses and industrial buildings, which are a hallmark of her work, are now surrounded by huge trees and giant “fantastic” mushrooms. The little homes take on the appearance of being overwhelmed by their new settings as the natural world invades their space. These even more mythical nature scenes were inspired by a forest far from Tremont. In April 2017, Casey participated in the Arteles Creative Residency program in Finland where she was exposed to nature on a very large scale.

“You’re in a Finnish forest, you’re following mossy rocks and little trails, getting a little bit lost,” Casey said. “Not really lost, but kind of lost, so the idea of ​​being lost in a forest became interesting to me. So I started to bring some of that into my work at that point.”

Two recent paintings — “Clutch” and “Buday” — are examples of her houses and buildings finding themselves lost in nature. In “Clutch,” the tiny blue house is cradled among the cut limbs and branches of a knot of huge trees. “Buday” presents a small business storefront resting securely on a massive tree stump, dwarfed by its surroundings and the overgrowth of other-worldly shaped plants.

Amy Casey’s 2022 painting “Clutch.” (Courtesy of Amy Casey)

For as long as she can remember Casey has been getting ideas for her paintings, which she does in acrylics, from simply being out in the world. The neighborhood she lives in sparks her inspiration for the small houses and industrial buildings that are the centerpiece, almost like a main character in a story, of her paintings.

“When I was in college I started to do some work where I referenced trees,” Casey, an alum of the Cleveland Institute of Art, said. “I looked at a lot of trees and it was like the world was opening up to me and Whispering little secrets, like, ‘Look how this is composed so naturally.’ There is something so magical about that.”

What informs her paintings and can always be seen in them is the world Casey sees and lives in. When she learned to swim five years ago, water started to show up in her paintings. Like mixing paints to get a color, Casey will put pieces and parts of her daily experiences into her work; pieces of the news, pieces of her dreams, and pieces of her surroundings.

“I will squish them all together and keep squishing them until I find something that’s interesting to me,” Casey said.

Her paintings have caught the attention of many people in the art world. She currently shows her work in two galleries, the Foley Gallery in New York City and Zg Gallery in Chicago. Gallery owner Michael Foley discovered her work while touring the art collection of the Cleveland Clinic. He was captured by a Casey painting titled “Satellites” which showed a number of homes connected by rope and suspended in mid-air.

“The homes and buildings that appear are ones found in her surrounding neighborhoods. They have a life and troubles and precarious predicaments that they have to battle and adjust to,” Foley said. “For me, she paints metaphors of our lives and how we can persevere through challenges. These ideas are all wrapped up in an often colorful palette that makes them irresistible to the eye.”

Another person who “discovered” Casey’s work is singer/songwriter Neko Case. Noted for her work as a member of The New Pornographers, Case is also a Solo artist who became enamored of Casey’s paintings when they appeared in the Magazine New American Paintings.

Case was so taken by the work that she reached out to Casey and asked to use some of the artwork for her 2009 album “Middle Cyclone.” Casey was easily won over by Case’s charm and talent and gave her permission to use the artwork for the Grammy-nominated album.

Casey, the winner of three Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Awards, creates paintings that exist out of time and space. The houses she paints are created in a unique style that is not easy to categorize, they are connected by strings, by platforms, swept away by unseen forces. She sees these houses as individuals that create a whole but aren’t tightly connected, almost like people in a neighborhood who don’t know each other yet maintain a slight connection.

In Casey’s 2009 painting “Keeping it All Together” a group of houses is swinging through the air. It appears they are being swung by some mysterious strings and also connected by the strings. They appear to be in it together and holding tightly, yet precariously, to one another to Survive the surreal chaos. Her thought process centered on putting houses on strings; what would that look like, what would happen if they snap and how could she fix that problem in future paintings.

Amy Casey’s 2009 painting “Keeping it all together.” (Courtesy of Amy Casey)

“Amy is the Creator and Destroyer of these impossible worlds; taking on the big ideas of our time of over-development, crumbling infrastructure and climate change often in the same composition,” Meg Sheehy, part owner of Zg Gallery which represents Casey in Chicago. “Which in itself is interesting enough, but in the micro-sense, in the specifics, she latches on to a small element that intrigues her at the moment.”

Zg Gallery is presented “Teeter Totter in Hotter Water” paintings by Amy Casey in an exhibition that closed at the end of 2022. Her work can be seen closer to home at the Akron Art Museum’s exhibit “State of the Art: Constructs,” which runs through Feb. 23.

Like the world around her, Casey’s paintings will change and her art will transform. She sees her work evolving gradually over time in a long trajectory of cause and effect. In the meantime, she will continue to follow what her paintings are, “…telling me to do and Occasionally beat them into submission.”