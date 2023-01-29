Treasure Coast football recruiting kicks into gear

Recruiting in the world of college football has been hot and heavy with the January contact period allowing coaches to rack up miles to inquire about the top high school football players in the country.

Up and down the Treasure Coast, some of the nation’s elite programs made stops over the past two weeks and several players picked up Scholarship opportunities and some earned their first offers from well-known colleges.

Among several promising young prospects who made their presence felt on the field this past fall, three names lead off the latest in recruiting news and notes for the area.

More:TCPalm’s top unsigned senior football players heading into the February signing period

More:Meet TCPalm’s 2022 Football Defense All-Area Team

More:Meet TCPalm’s 2022 Football Offense All-Area Team

Efrem White, Vero Beach 2026 ATH

Coaches at Vero Beach felt before the season began in the fall that White would be an impact player right away and the freshman did not disappoint. Featured in a variety of roles from quarterback to cornerback and in the return game, White was responsible for 11 touchdowns in his first high school season.

At 6-foot-3, 160 pounds, White will have plenty of time to grow into his body and his athletic ability. He has caught the eyes of some of the country’s elite. Alabama presented White with an offer on Jan. 23 and Pittsburgh did the same. A day later, Tennessee, Auburn and Illinois were next, and SMU jumped on board on Jan. 26. Add these to White’s previous offers from North Carolina State, Florida State and USF.

Champ Smith, John Carroll Catholic 2026 OL

An impact player right away as a freshman at tackle for the Rams in their 1S Final Four run, Smith, at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, has the tools to be an elite Offensive lineman on a national level.

Some of the nation’s best programs already see the potential. Miami offered on Jan. 17, USF is Jan. 20, Pittsburgh is Jan. 23, Florida and Kentucky on Jan. 24, Auburn and Florida State on Jan. 25 and Liberty on Jan. 26 to go along with his prior offers from Indiana and FAU.

TJ Alford, John Carroll Catholic 2025 LB

One of the budding stars at linebacker in the state for his class, Alford in his sophomore year shone with 103 tackles in the Rams’ 1S Final Four run.

To go along with offers from Penn State, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn and UCF among others, Alford picked up Miami on Jan. 17, USF is Jan. 20, Pittsburgh is Jan. 23, Kentucky on Jan. 24 and Liberty on Jan. 26.

RJ Jones, John Carroll Catholic 2025 ATH

Playing all over the field from offense to defense, Jones has ball skills that colleges like, and it’s likely the secondary is where he will be featured down the line.

Jones already had offers from Auburn, USF and FAU but gained offers from Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, Kentucky on Jan. 24 and Liberty on Jan. 26.

Jaylyn Monds, John Carroll Catholic 2024 DB

Playing his junior year at Fort Pierce Westwood, Monds had an excellent season at cornerback with 19 passes defended and two interceptions and a total of nine touchdowns on offense.

Monds picked up an offer from Brown on Jan. 18 and Liberty on Jan. 26 to go along with his other offers he holds from Pittsburgh, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Bowling Green and Yale among others.

Isaiah Roberts, Vero Beach 2024 WR/ATH

Playing at Centennial his junior season, Roberts caught 31 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns at receiver for the Eagles and will suit up for Vero Beach in his senior year.

Roberts picked up an offer from Rhode Island on Jan. 25 and Liberty on Jan. 26 to go along with offers he holds from Pittsburgh, FAU and Charlotte.

Braylon Vincent, Fort Pierce Westwood 2024 ATH

Playing on both offense and defense for the Panthers last season, Vincent flashed big plays at running back in particular rushing for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

Vincent earned offers from Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, FAU is Jan. 24, Liberty is Jan. 26 and Charlotte on Jan. 27 to go along with an offer he held from Akron.

Cameron Gooden, Fort Pierce Westwood 2025 DL

Gooden at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds flashed potential on the Panther defensive line in his sophomore season registering 28 tackles and four that went for a loss.

Four offers came in quick succession for Gooden after he had none Entering the week as Pittsburgh offered on Jan. 23, FAU is Jan. 24, Liberty is Jan. 26, Marshall also on Jan. 26 and Charlotte on Jan. 27.

Xavion Griffin, Vero Beach 2024 ATH

Playing at Centennial last season, Griffin had a strong junior year making 38 tackles and breaking up five passes at cornerback while also playing at wide receiver.

Moving on to Vero Beach, Griffin earned his first three offers with Pittsburgh coming in on Jan. 23, Rhode Island on Jan. 25 and Liberty on Jan. 26.

Dennis Palmer Jr., Jensen Beach 2024 RB

An amazing junior year saw Palmer Rush for 1,640 yards and 24 touchdowns to go along with 48 catches for 506 yards for three scores to go along with three more touchdowns in the return game.

Already holding an offer from FAU, Palmer was offered by Brown on Jan. 19 and after leading his team to 10 wins will surely be on the radar to earn more opportunities.

Julius Puryear, Jensen Beach 2025 DL

One of the breakthrough stars of the area last season, Puryear made 86 tackles, 29 of which went for a loss, and had 17 sacks and 11 pass breakups in the Falcons’ 10-win season.

FAU gave Puryear his second offer on Jan. 24 to go along with his prior offer from Toledo.

Kevin Pollock, Vero Beach 2024 LB

Bouncing back from an injury to return to the lineup at linebacker for Vero’s defense in his junior year, Pollock made 39 tackles.

Rhode Island gave Pollock his first offer on Jan. 25 with Liberty following on Jan. 26.

Justin Woulard, Vero Beach 2025 WR

Emerging as a dynamic playmaker as a sophomore, Woulard grabbed 41 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns to go along with two punt returns for a touchdown on special teams and Pittsburgh gave him his first offer on Jan. 23.

Dwayne Chaney and Jordan Thomas, Centennial 2024 OL

The duo on the Eagle Offensive line each earned their first offers together on the same day with Pittsburgh extending opportunities to them on Jan. 23.

Ze’Quan Wright, Centennial 2025 ATH

As a sophomore, Wright showed his abilities to make big plays averaging almost 22 yards a catch in his limited opportunities at receiver while also playing some in the secondary.

Akron came on board to give Wright his first offer on Jan. 25.

Chase Stevens, Derrick Williams, Vero Beach 2024 OL and ATH

The Vero Beach duo each received their first offer from Rhode Island on Jan. 25 for Williams and Jan. 26 for Stevens.

Williams is a track standout in the sprints and made 33 tackles on defense last season, and Stevens at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds has been one of the area’s top linemen the past two seasons.

Tony Colebrook, John Carroll Catholic RB

Few have been as productive as Colebrook has been the past two seasons. He ran for 879 yards as a sophomore and went for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior this fall.

Charlotte extended Colebrook, who is a multisport standout for the Rams, his first offer on Jan. 27

Amar Reynolds, Christopher Pierre, Todd Jackson, Fort Pierce Westwood 2024 ATH, 2024 DL, 2024 ATH

Reynolds added an offer from Charlotte to the existing offer he held from Florida A&M while Pierre and Jackson each received their first offers, also from Charlotte, on Jan. 27.

Reynolds had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles in the secondary; Pierre had 20 tackles for a loss and six sacks on the defensive front; while Jackson Featured all over the field from quarterback to the secondary last season for the Panthers.