Tre Johnson, the nation’s top 2024 basketball recruit, visiting Texas

Texas men’s basketball Coach Chris Beard continues to maximize home football weekends by hosting the nation’s top recruits. And there’s an intense focus on keeping in-state players close to home, too.

This weekend, the Longhorns will roll out the burnt-orange carpet for 6-foot-5 forward Tre Johnson, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Plus, Texas will host Beaumont’s Wesley Yates, a 6-4 shooting guard slotted No. 35 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2023.

Both Johnson and Yates are scheduled to attend the Texas football game against UTSA and tour the basketball facilities, according to a source familiar with their recruitment.

Johnson’s father, Richard, played at Baylor during the 1990s when current UT Assistant Rodney Terry was an Assistant in Waco. The five-star prospect is scheduled to visit Baylor on Oct. 1, according to 247Sports.

