Tre Johnson, the nation’s top 2024 basketball recruit, visiting Texas

Texas men’s basketball Coach Chris Beard continues to maximize home football weekends by hosting the nation’s top recruits. And there’s an intense focus on keeping in-state players close to home, too.

This weekend, the Longhorns will roll out the burnt-orange carpet for 6-foot-5 forward Tre Johnson, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Plus, Texas will host Beaumont’s Wesley Yates, a 6-4 shooting guard slotted No. 35 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2023.

Both Johnson and Yates are scheduled to attend the Texas football game against UTSA and tour the basketball facilities, according to a source familiar with their recruitment.

More:Texas eager to welcome state’s No. 1 basketball prospect, Ron Holland

Johnson’s father, Richard, played at Baylor during the 1990s when current UT Assistant Rodney Terry was an Assistant in Waco. The five-star prospect is scheduled to visit Baylor on Oct. 1, according to 247Sports.

Beard and his staff have been in recruiting overdrive this month Chasing five-star talent. In their mind, a hot crowd inside Royal-Memorial Stadium would be a huge boost.

Duncanville’s Ron Holland, ranked the 10th-best prospect in the nation, was on campus earlier this month for the football team’s season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

Last week for the Alabama game, the basketball staff hosted 6-5 guard AJ Johnson (No. 15 nationally) and 6-6 forward Andrej Stojaković (No. 21) in the class of 2023. Texas ex Kevin Durant also watched the Alabama game from the sideline, met recruits and worked out in the team’s facilities.

Beard went full throttle during the Alabama game, standing in the sun for hours with thousands of fans while hosting recruits and their families.

By NCAA rule, coaches cannot talk about recruits until they sign national letters of intent. Reporters are also barred from interviewing recruits on an official visit.

“The Moody Center is crazy. Their facilities are insane,” Johnson told Orangebloods after his visit. “They’re nicer than a lot of NBA teams”. There are no college programs like it. The weight room, the facility, the campus. They’re building another practice court with eight courts on it that you can play on 24/7. They have so many resources. Their resources are top tier.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email [email protected] or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS.