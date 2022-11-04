Trayce Jackson-Davis named to the Player of the Year Watch list by the NABC

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of 20 players named to the Division I National Player of the Year Watch list by the coaches association.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced the watch list today.

A 6-foot-9 forward, Jackson-Davis is one of five players named Preseason All-American by The Associated Press. He enters his senior season already top 15 at Indiana in career scoring (1,565 points), rebounding (797) and blocked shots (178).

Jackson-Davis is one of three Big Ten players on the list. He is joined by Hunter Dickinson of Michigan, Zach Edey of Purdue.

Jackson-Davis and Indiana will face several others on the watch list including Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love of North Carolina; and Jalen Wilson of Kansas.

Here is the full announcement from IU:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the 20-member watch list for the 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year award, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Thursday.

The 2023 NABC Division I Player of the Year – selected by a vote of Division I head coaches – will be announced the week of the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe captured the award last season, and will look to become the award’s first repeat winner since Duke’s Jason Williams in 2001 and 2002.

Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports, The Athletic, and the Associated Press. Jackson-Davis was also named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and selected to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.

Jackson-Davis enters the year ranked 15th all-time at IU in scoring (1,565), 19th in scoring average (16.9), ninth in rebounds (797), seventh in blocked shots (178), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8 %).

He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.

The former Mr. Basketball Winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147 ; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd), and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.

Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.

2023 NABC DIVISION 1 PLAYER OF THE YEAR – PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Colin Castleton, Florida

Kendrick Davis, Memphis

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Keyonte George, Baylor

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Adama Sanogo, UConn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Isaiah Wong, Miami