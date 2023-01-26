Trayce Jackson-Davis is IU basketball’s all-time leader in blocked shots – The Daily Hoosier

Trayce Jackson-Davis now has the most recorded blocked shots in IU basketball history.

The 6-foot-9 senior blocked a drive to the basket by Minnesota’s Jamison Battle with 1:24 left in the first half on Wednesday evening in Minneapolis.

The block was Jackson-Davis’ 228th of his career. He came into the game tied for the lead and passed Jeff Newton, whose 227 blocks stood atop the IU record books since 2003.

The Greenwood, Ind. product came into the game averaging a career high 3.1 blocks per game this season.

Jackson-Davis won’t catch the Big Ten’s all-time block leader unless he uses his extra year of Eligibility — and even that probably wouldn’t give him enough games to get there. Ohio State’s Ken Johnson swatted 444 shots from 1997 to 2001. Jackson-Davis currently stands seventh all-time in conference history.

INDIANA’S ALL-TIME BLOCK LEADERS

1. Trayce Jackson-Davis – 228 (active)

2. Jeff Newton – 227

3. Alan Henderson – 213

4. DJ White – 198

5. Uwe Blab – 196

6. George Leach – 194

7. Dean Garrett – 192

8. Ray Tolbert – 155

9. Juwan Morgan – 138

10. Eric Anderson – 136

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related