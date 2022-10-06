Trayce Jackson-Davis in Indiana basketball scoring, rebounding records

Trayce Jackson-Davis is entering his fourth season with the Indiana University men’s basketball program as the Big Ten preseason player of the year. He has started all 94 of his appearances and has 1,588 points, 797 rebounds and 178 blocked shots.

The 2019 IndyStar Mr. Basketball from Center Grove High School is considered one of the nation’s top players heading into the 2022-23 season.

We will track his progress up the IU basketball record book throughout the season. Here’s where he stands.

Trayce Jackson-Davis in Indiana basketball scoring

He has 1,588 points through three seasons, placing him 15th. Calbert Cheaney owns the IU record with 2,613 points, 1,025 more than Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis, who has averaged 18.3 points per game, would have to average more than 34 points over 30 games to pass Cheaney.

If Jackson-Davis averages 20 points per game over 30 games, he would finish with 2,188 points and move into fourth place all-time.

Indiana basketball all-time leading scorers

These players have more career points than Trayce Jackson-Davis

Calbert Cheaney (1989-93), 2,613

Steve Alford (1983-87), 2,438

Don Schlundt (1951-55), 2,192

AJ Guyton (1996-2000), 2,100

Mike Woodson (1976-80), 2,061

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16), 1,986

Alan Henderson (1991-95), 1,979

Damon Bailey (1990-94), 1,741

Kent Benson (1973-77), 1,740

Christian Watford (2009-13), 1,730

Eric Anderson (1988-92), 1,715

Brian Evans (1992-96), 1,701

Scott May (1973-76), 1,593

Greg Graham (1989-93), 1,590

Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the Indiana basketball rebounding list

Trayce Jackson-Davis has 797 career rebounds, 9th on IU’s list. Alan Henderson holds the record with 1,091. Jackson-Davis, who has averaged 8.5 rebounds per game, would have to average 10 rebounds over 30 games to pass Henderson.

Jackson-Davis already owns IU’s Offensive rebounds record with 261. Juwan Morgan (2015-19) is second with 260. Jackson-Davis is second in defensive rebounds with 536, 50 behind Christian Watford.

IU basketball rebounding leaders

Indiana basketball players with more rebounds than Trayce Jackson-Davis (College Basketball Reference has Offensive rebounds records beginning in 2010)

Alan Henderson (1991-95), 1,091

Walt Bellamy (1958-61), 1,087

Kent Benson (1973-77), 1,031

Archie Dees (1955-58), 914

Steve Downing (1970-73), 889

Ray Tolbert (1977-81), 874

Don Schlundt (1951-55), 860

Eric Anderson (1988-92), 826

Trayce Jackson-Davis is on the IU blocked shots list

Trayce Jackson-Davis is 7th on Indiana’s blocked shots list with 178, 49 behind Jeff Newton. Jackson-Davis has a 1.9 career average and would have to average 1.7 blocked shots over 30 games to pass Newton.

Indiana basketball blocked shots leaders

IU players with more career blocked shots than Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jeff Newton (1999-2003), 227

Alan Henderson (1991-95), 213

DJ White (2004-08), 198

Uwe Blab (1981-85), 196

George Leach (2000-04), 194

Dean Garrett (1986-88), 192

Is Trayce Jackson-Davis going to the NBA?

Jackson-Davis entered the NBA Draft process and was invited to the pre-draft combine before he returned to IU.

Who is Trayce Jackson-Davis’ father?

Dale Davis, the former Indiana Pacers big man

How old is Trayce Jackson-Davis?

22. He was born on Feb. 22, 2000.