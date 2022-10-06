Trayce Jackson-Davis in Indiana basketball scoring, rebounding records

Trayce Jackson-Davis is entering his fourth season with the Indiana University men’s basketball program as the Big Ten preseason player of the year. He has started all 94 of his appearances and has 1,588 points, 797 rebounds and 178 blocked shots.

The 2019 IndyStar Mr. Basketball from Center Grove High School is considered one of the nation’s top players heading into the 2022-23 season.

We will track his progress up the IU basketball record book throughout the season. Here’s where he stands.

Trayce Jackson-Davis in Indiana basketball scoring

He has 1,588 points through three seasons, placing him 15th. Calbert Cheaney owns the IU record with 2,613 points, 1,025 more than Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis, who has averaged 18.3 points per game, would have to average more than 34 points over 30 games to pass Cheaney.

