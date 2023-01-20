Trayce Jackson-Davis Dominates in blowout

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Beating Wisconsin was a start. IU stopped the bleeding from what had been a brutal beginning to the main stretch of conference play with a blowout win at home Saturday. The biggest test was later in the week.

Indiana passed that test.

The Hoosiers handled what had been a red-hot Illinois team in Enemy territory, controlling much of the game and winning 80-65.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

Illinois eschewed the traditional defense on Trayce Jackson-Davis

The typical formula for defending the Hoosiers’ star forward this season — utilized most effectively by Rutgers and Kansas — is to throw as many bodies at him as possible. A wing often drops from the weakside when he gets the ball in the post. Sometimes they try to deny the entry pass all together.

