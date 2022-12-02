Traxler: Here’s to Husker football finally figuring it out – Mitchell Republic

It was hard to watch Nebraska football this season.

OK, that wasn’t exactly a Newsflash in 2022.

But the Cornhuskers felt like the most rudderless football program in major college football this past season. That could be felt in Memorial Stadium, a place that still remained full and kept the historic Huskers’ sellout streak intact but didn’t have much to cheer about this year for a 2-5 home schedule.

It was a weird feeling to experience in person last month, when Nebraska had a stadium of 86,000-plus fans against Minnesota, built a big lead and then felt the impending walls closing in on the lead without the Firepower to pull away or hold off the Gophers.

It’s been like that a lot for the last few years, obviously, for Nebraska. They continue to have the “lose close games” bug. Since 2018, the Huskers are 7-25 in games decided by eight points or fewer, a painful stat Husker fans know all too well.

Of course, the rudderless Nebraska issues were spread out. They didn’t have a coach, firing the prodigal son Scott Frost three games into the season. Injuries meant they were missing key players for various games, and when they were on the field, Nebraska didn’t exhibit the talent needed to get over the hump, and haven’t played in a Bowl game since 2016.

It necessitated the new for change and potentially a rebuild for the proud program and Athletic director Trev Alberts made the call to bring in Matt Rhule as the new head coach. Will the Rhule hire work out? Hard to say, of course. Frost should have worked out at Nebraska and he didn’t.

Nebraska and Wisconsin play in a Big Ten Conference football game on Nov. 19, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Dylan Widger / USA Today Sports

But Rhule has the experience building downtrodden programs and Nebraska has far more resources and dedication to football than Temple and even Baylor, which were Rhule’s last two college stops where he had three 10-win seasons in his last five seasons on the Collegiate sideline. On the flip side, he learned hard lessons in two-plus lousy seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers that will hopefully improve his college leadership.

What will be most interesting to watch is what sort of identity Rhule can build for Nebraska going forward. What will the Huskers Hang their hat on? Nebraska fans love to hate Minnesota Coach PJ Fleck, but there’s an identity around the Gophers with a run game, defense and rowing the boat. The same can be said for Iowa’s program under Kirk Ferentz: ferocious defense (not always great offense) and bringing in a certain quality of players that naturally fit Iowa. Wisconsin’s identity might not change much under new Coach Luke Fickell, but Fickell is certainly a better recruiter than the Badgers’ last few leaders, making it possible that Wisconsin’s recent dip in wins is a short-term issue.

All of those things are possible to do at Nebraska as well. Memorial Stadium is one of the best experiences in college football, and the continuous improvements and upgrades to facilities and resources for students should only bolster pitches to incoming recruits. Also, Nebraska should be one of the kings of name, image and likeness rules benefiting college athletes. Nebraska has positioned themselves well, but we’ll see if that can provide an advantage.

The Glory days might have been in the Big Eight and the Big 12 for Nebraska. But right now, it’s good to be in the Big 10, and Rhule knows it, citing being in the major conference as important to him in finding a new job.

College football is better when Nebraska is competitive. That phrase has been used off and on with Miami and Texas and USC and other programs that have tried to climb back to prominence. Here’s hoping Nebraska can start that Ascent soon.