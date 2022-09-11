Travon Walker secures the first sack of his NFL career

After the Jacksonville Jaguars selected linebacker Travon Walker with the first-overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, expectations of a rejuvenated pass rush ran rampant in Duval County. Now, in the first regular-season action of his young career, Walker has secured his first sack on a beautiful edge Rush around Commanders tackle Sam Cosmi.

Check out the impressive play here, and watch the beginning of what looks to be a promising future for the rookie pass rusher:

Jacksonville will need more plays like this if they hope to pull out a second-half comeback on the road against Washington. Down Eleven points when the sack occurred, the Jaguars dug themselves into a hole in the first two quarters, struggling to score points and contain quarterback Carson Wentz.

This sack was the first of the game for Jacksonville and got their 2022 campaign off to a hot start. Their decision to bolster their front seven in the draft may prove to be a key reason why they’re able to compete this season, and if Walker’s exceptional play is any indication, there should be plenty more pass rush on the way.

Paired with fourth-year linebacker Josh Allen, the rookie Walker should have the benefit of offenses being forced to “pick their poison” when they scheme up pass protections against the Jaguars.

The big sack by Walker stalled the Commanders’ first drive of the second half and set up Jacksonville for a brilliant drive that went for their first touchdown of the new season. With both sides of the ball playing to their full potential early in the third quarter, the Jaguars have shown new life in the third quarter. It will take discipline and sustained effort to keep the team in contention against Washington, but if they can duplicate the results of the first few drives of the second half, a win might not be out of the question.