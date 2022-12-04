Travon Brazile’s NBA stock continues to rise

If you have been following me on social media this fall, you know I’m a big believer in Trevon Brazile’s NBA potential.

It was evident from his very first game in an Arkansas uniform and has continued to come to the Forefront with each passing game since, including a career high 23-point performance on Saturday vs. San Jose State.

Through the first eight games of the season, Brazile is now averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 39% from behind the arc, and 68% from the free-throw line. That’s up from 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds on 33% shooting from three and 62% shooting from the free-throw line last year at Missouri.

Not surprisingly, Brazile was highlighted earlier this week in our piece on five players who have helped their draft stock so far this season.

All of the talk was about Arkansas’ freshmen coming into the season, but with Nick Smith starting on the injured list and Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black getting off to slower starts, it was Trevon Brazile who had the most NBA Buzz to start the year. He opened with a 21-point 12-rebound game that showcased both his athleticism and face-up skill. While he’s been up-and-down since, there have been flashes of the same versatile potential, including a dunk against South Dakota State that went viral. Arkansas is very much still a team trying to figure out everyone’s roles, especially with Smith just returning to the line-up, so it will be interesting to see if Brazile can establish any sort of consistency. But, there’s no doubt that he has already taken his stock to new levels with his emerging combination of size, physical gifts, and floor-spacing potential.

Trevon Brazile last night – 21pts (7-14 FG, 3-6 3pt, 4-5 3pt) & 12reb – including some very high level plays. @trevonbrazile2 I @RazorbackMBB I @CurtWilkerson_ Scouting SEC’s best NBA prospects https://t.co/bZo759lQZW pic.twitter.com/PoS8cLVehm — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) November 8, 2022

Trevon Brazile update… 13 & 10 with 2 blocks off the bench last night…and this! Could be trending up in next Draftables update. https://t.co/54myFw0IeU https://t.co/SHaDnVcGyy pic.twitter.com/9TEUa0sSj5 — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) November 17, 2022