TravisMathew polos, golf pants, golf shoes, belts
After winning back-to-back events and four of his last six starts, it’s safe to say that Jon Rahm is on a heater.
Thanks to Travis Mathew, Jon Rahm is also in a Heater.
The Heater polo has become Rahm’s go-to look, and after lifting trophies in consecutive weeks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and American Express, we’re getting used to seeing Rahm celebrate in his Heather Scooter polo.
After a rough start, Rahm carded three birdies and an eagle in his final five holes to not only make the cut, but put himself into a tie for 14th place heading into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open.
In order for Rahm to pull off the threepeat, he’ll have to continue his look good, feel good, play good mentality, that starts with Travis Mathew. Here’s a breakdown of how Rahm has dressed for success during his winning streak.
Price: From $89.95
What you need to know: Rahm features a variety of TravisMathew polos, but the one quickly becoming his iconic look is the Heater Polo. While it may not be Tiger’s Sunday red and black, the Heather Scooter color is quickly becoming synonymous with Sunday Rahm and Sunday Rahm has been celebrating a lot of late. The Spaniard wore a different color of The Heater polo during all four rounds at the American Express, but this weekend at Torrey Pines Rahm is expected to try out two polos that just became available to the public earlier this month, the Forever Young and A Little Spice.
Heater Polo – $89.95 Forever Young Polo – $99.95 A Little Spice Polo – $99.95
Price: From $119.95
What you need to know: Rahm switched it up between Travis Mathew’s Right on Time and Open to Close golf pants during his two recent wins, and is expected to wear the Open to Close pants all weekend at Torrey Pines. Another Travis Mathew ambassador, Sam Burns, also swaps between the two Styles of pants, winning once in each kind in 2022.
Open to Close golf pants – $129.95 Right on Time golf pants – $119.95
Price: $139.95
What you need to know: Rahm didn’t need a jacket while winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, but now that the Tour is back in California, quarter zips are back in play, especially for the early-morning tee times. Rahm showcased different colors of Travis Mathew’s Cloud Quarter Zip 2.0 at The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open. The soft, plush jacket is made from lightweight fleece, making it the ultimate layer for a round of golf or a night out afterwards.
Cloud Quarter Zip 2.0 – $139.95
Price: $199.95
What you need to know: Rahm has not strayed from the Ringer Shoes during his hot streak, wearing the white shoes throughout each of his past 10 rounds. With TravisMathew’s SweetSpot Cushioning System, enhanced breathability, and a Moisture management system in an attractive, waterproof style, these shoes are top-of-the-line for a reason. If white shoes aren’t your thing, The Ringers come in seven different colors
Ringer Spiked Golf Shoes – $199.95
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
.