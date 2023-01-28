TravisMathew polos, golf pants, golf shoes, belts

After winning back-to-back events and four of his last six starts, it’s safe to say that Jon Rahm is on a heater.

Thanks to Travis Mathew, Jon Rahm is also in a Heater.

The Heater polo has become Rahm’s go-to look, and after lifting trophies in consecutive weeks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and American Express, we’re getting used to seeing Rahm celebrate in his Heather Scooter polo.

After a rough start, Rahm carded three birdies and an eagle in his final five holes to not only make the cut, but put himself into a tie for 14th place heading into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In order for Rahm to pull off the threepeat, he’ll have to continue his look good, feel good, play good mentality, that starts with Travis Mathew. Here’s a breakdown of how Rahm has dressed for success during his winning streak.